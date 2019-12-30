Commodities win best year since 2016 as trade worries

Loading...

"Inventories are low by 2020 and, with the expected recovery in demand, many industry players are running out of stocks."

Commodities also benefited from a tailwind against a weaker U.S. currency, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index falling 1.8% this month to hit its lowest level since July. After three rate cuts this year, the US Federal Reserve is expected to keep its monetary policy stable in 2020.

Investors' concerns about the possibility of a recession starting in the United States – which hurt raw materials at the start of the year – have subsided. This month, bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach said the chances of a recession by the end of next year have fallen to 35%. In September, he predicted 75%.

Conditions in China, the leading user of raw materials, are also improving. The country's economic performance improved in December for the first time in eight months, according to the first available indicators compiled by Bloomberg.

The increase in raw materials was widespread. Crude oil in New York reached its highest level since September, with prices up 37% this year, as the OPEC + producer group continues to curb supply.

In base metals, copper surged well above US $ 6,000 per tonne as global inventories decline and the macroeconomic outlook improves. Wheat is trading at its highest since 2018 and soybeans are expected to experience the strongest monthly advance since 2016.

Gains were also recorded in precious metals, including traditional gold, which climbed in December even as the risk climate prevailed and stock markets set records. Bullion in the spot market rose 3.5% this month to around US $ 1,515 per ounce at 9:39 a.m. in New York.

