Comanche misses critical preparation days due to smoke

Monday, Comanche spent another day moored at the Quai de Pyrmont. Credit: James Alcock

"It is simply not worth it for us, at this late stage, to risk that someone becomes ill," he said. "We don't really know the exact health drawbacks of inhaling so much smoke at such a high concentration, but you can assume that it won't be great. You better not expose yourself to something like that. "

James said the unpredictability of bush fires had made things "much less comfortable" before race day.

"It's hard to see how, if there is a smoky day, how we would have the ability to change or predict or prevent it, the weather plays a huge, massive role [from Sydney to Hobart], "he said. .

He said it was "appalling" not to have done more to help the firefighting effort, with stories of areas devastated by bushfires putting into perspective the disappointment of the days of navigation lost.

The Comanche team has also implemented a misty smoke master plan in preparation for the day after Christmas. Credit: James Alcock

"Whenever you miss a day of sailing, you know it's because everyone inland suffers a lot more," he said.

The Comanche team has also implemented a smoke-mist master plan in preparation for the day after Christmas.

"We would set less powerful sails, keep the boat moving, but not try to reach our target speed and basically we will leave the harbor safely," said Jim Cooney.

If conditions are as they were on the day of the Big Boat Challenge, which was canceled due to poor visibility, Cooney said organizers would be forced to delay the start or start the boats at large.

"I think if we all go offshore, on a very long starting line, people have a lot of space, then stagger the start … because with 170 strange boats this year, that's a fairly crowded starting line, "he said. "If visibility is poor, it is the right thing to do.

"You have no margin for error with these big boats when you are in the confines of the port."

Officials from Sydney to Hobart formulated the worst-case scenario for the race, with Australia Cruising Yacht Club commodore Paul Billingham admitting that the postponement of the race was possible in the event of severe smoke.

