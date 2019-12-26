Colorado nursery owner accused after allegedly hiding small children behind a false wall

Loading...

The owner of a Colorado nursery who allegedly used a "false wall" to hide 26 young children in a basement was arrested and charged, according to court documents. Carla M. Faith, 58, was arrested Monday and faces charges related to child abuse and trying to influence a public servant, according to the documents. Your bond was set at $ 3,000. CNN attempted to communicate with a public defender representing Faith, who has not yet responded to CNN after repeated efforts to communicate with her. The charges come from November, when officers went to Play Mountain Place in Colorado Springs after complaints of overpopulation. There, they found 26 children under 3 years old with two adults behind the false wall. The nursery had an authorized capacity of six children, according to May 2019 data on the Colorado Department of Human Services website. The department immediately suspended the daycare license while investigating, the agency said in a statement at the time. Police did not immediately find any children when they first arrived at daycare, Colorado Springs police said in a statement. They contacted Faith, who lives on the property, and she "refused to cooperate" with the officers, police said. But the police could hear the children at home and, while they were investigating, they found the wall that led to the basement. "Officers began working immediately with DHS to deliver the children to their parents," said the police department. The state Department of Human Services received the complaint in November and requested the help of the police to carry out welfare control, the department said in a statement. Three childcare workers were arrested for "minor child abuse related to negligence," police said, but detectives canceled the charges "pending further investigation." Faith was not arrested at the time, police said, "while detectives pursue appropriate charges." "I really hope that nothing more disastrous has happened and that, in fact, it is a problem of overcrowding, which is already quite bad," A father told KKTV, a CNN affiliate at the time. "Miss Carla seems like a very kind person and has always been very accommodating and maybe she has a hard time saying no. I don't know, I will have to attribute it to that."

The owner of a Colorado nursery who allegedly used a "false wall" to hide 26 young children in a basement has been arrested and charged, court documents show.

Carla M. Faith, 58, was arrested Monday and faces charges related to child abuse and attempted to influence a public servant, according to the documents. Your bonus was set at $ 3,000.

CNN attempted to communicate with a public defender representing Faith, who has not yet responded to CNN after repeated efforts to communicate with her.

The charges come from November, when officers went to Play Mountain Place in Colorado Springs after complaints about overcrowding. There, they found 26 children under 3 years old with two adults behind the false wall.

The nursery had an authorized capacity of six children, according to May 2019 data on the Colorado Department of Human Services website. The department immediately suspended the daycare license while investigating, the agency said in a statement at the time.

Police did not find any children immediately when they first arrived at daycare, Colorado Springs police said in a statement. They contacted Faith, who lives on the property, and she "refused to cooperate" with the officers, police said.

But the police could listen to the children at home and, while they investigated, they found the wall that led to the basement. "Officers immediately began working with DHS to free the children with their parents," the police department said.

The state Department of Human Services received the complaint in November and requested the help of the police to carry out welfare control, the department said in a statement.

Three childcare workers were arrested for "minor child abuse related to negligence," police said, but detectives canceled the charges "pending further investigation." Faith was not arrested at the time, police said, "while detectives pursue appropriate charges."

"I really hope that nothing more disastrous has happened and that, in fact, it is a problem of overcrowding, which is already quite bad," a father told KKTV, a CNN affiliate at the time. "Miss Carla seems like a very kind person and has always been very accommodating and maybe she has a hard time saying no. I don't know, I will have to attribute it to that."

.