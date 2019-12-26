Colorado daycare owner arrested after children were found behind a false wall

Loading...

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (AP) – A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall in her daycare center has been arrested for investigating a case of child abuse, police said on Thursday.

Carla Faith, 58, was arrested on Monday in Colorado Springs on suspicion of two counts of reckless injury to uninjured children and one count of having attempted to influence an official, according to El Paso County court records.

Three employees – Katelynne Nelson, 31, Christina Swauger, 35, and Valerie Fresquez, 24 – were arrested for related offenses.

Faith was arrested after a six-week investigation by the city police department's crimes against children unit, Lt. James Sokolik said in a statement. She posted a $ 3,000 bond on Wednesday. His next court appearance has been set for January 2.

Police went to the Play Mountain Place site on November 13 after receiving complaints that the company was hosting more children than its license allowed.

The officers located Faith in a house on the property. After hearing noise downstairs, the police discovered a false wall and said they found two adults and the children, all under the age of 3, in the basement.

Faith had told a social service worker the same day that no child was in the facility, even though a mother said she would leave her child there, according to an affidavit of warrant judgment obtained by The Gazette.

Faith also told police that there was no basement and that the children were missing from a park, according to the affidavit. He said police found toddlers with dirty or wet diapers.

The police did not suggest that anyone was being held against their will.

Play Mountain Place was allowed to care for six children, reported The Gazette. The State Department of Social Services has suspended its license.

Attempts to reach Faith by phone at Play Mountain Place and through the state ombudsman's office failed on Thursday. Public defenders do not comment on pending cases.

Swauger has been arrested on charges of the same charges as Faith. She posted a $ 3,000 bond on Tuesday. It was not clear if she had a lawyer.

Nelson posted a $ 1,000 bond after his arrest on suspicion of mistreating an uninjured child and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was represented by a public defender.

Fresquez is facing a possible number of cases of child abuse and has been released, said Sokolik. It was not known if she had a lawyer.