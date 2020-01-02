Colorado Avalanche in the Toronto Maple Leafs betting selection

Loading...

The Colorado avalanche had much to be thankful for last week. Colorado not only won all three games last week, but familiar faces returned from a big-time injury. Now prepare for a fast but hard three-game road trip starting Wednesday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

Here's a preview of Wednesday night's game, along with odds and a choice.

Avs status

After a losing streak of five games in the worst season from October 26 to November 5, Avalanche (16-8-2) advanced again. From that streak, Colorado it's 8-3-0 and only one point behind the Jets for second place in the Central Division.

The last three games have been especially promising for Avs. In the victory against the Oilers and the consecutive victories against the Blackhawks, Colorado scored a total of 16 goals and allowed only six goals. They also welcomed Mikko Rantanen to the lineup on Saturday, which had a goal and three assists after missing the last 16 games.

After Rantanen met with Nathan MacKinnon on the top line, the third and last member can return as early as Wednesday night. Captain Gabriel Landeskog, who missed the last 15 games because of a leg injury, practiced Monday and travels with the team during this trip. Both he and veteran Matt Calvert could be ready to return as soon as Wednesday night.

However, Andre Burakovsky, Erik Johnson and Colin Wilson they are all on the shelf, with Johnson's injury considered week by week and Wilson scheduled for surgery.

Know your opponent

It has been a roller coaster season for the Maple Leafs (13-12-4). On November 20, after losing six consecutive games and winning only two regulatory victories in his last 16 competitions, Toronto fired head coach Mike Babcock and replaced him with Sheldon Keefe, the head coach of his AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies.

Since Keefe became the new banking chief, the Leafs have won three straight games, including a 5-3 victory in Colorado over Avalanche on November 23, but recently they have cooled a bit with losses in two of his last three, including a 6-1 beating at the hands of the Flyers on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs are led by Auston Matthews. The fourth year star has a total of 16 goals along with 15 assists. William Nylander, Morgan Reilly and John Tavares are the others in the 20-point mark for the team. Like Colorado, Toronto is also expected to recover one of its great players from an injury on Wednesday night, as Mitch Marner is ready to return to action after missing 11 games with a sprained ankle.

The key to victory

One of the elements that coach Jared Bednar will surely emphasize with his team on Wednesday night is how the game begins. At the last meeting between these clubs, Toronto spilled four goals in the first period alone. It is the second time in the last eight games that the Avs allowed four goals in the first period, and Edmonton did it again on November 14. Along the way, the Avs should make sure to win the first period on Wednesday night.

Both teams are similar in the fact that they are better in attack than in defense. That is especially true for Maple Leafs, which occupies the 24th place in allowed goals and carry the sixth worst death penalty in the NHL. With Rantanen back and potentially Landeskog, look for the avalanche to try to get his power game unit to work playing a fast and aggressive hockey style in an effort to attract the Leafs to penalties.

Goalkeepers

For Avs, Philipp Grubauer is expected to start on the net on Wednesday night. Grubauer he has won his last two games and now it's 9-5-2 in the season. It also has a GAA of 2.86 and a savings percentage of .911.

With starter Frederik Andersen in action on Tuesday, he hopes the Maple Leafs will roll with Michael Hutchinson. Hutchinson is still looking for his first victory this year, going 0-5-1 with a 4.55 GAA and .876 percentage savings.

Probabilities and selection

While many bookmakers are waiting for Landeskog and Marner status before releasing their odds, some bookmakers have Toronto -140. While it is understandable why Leafs are favored, I think the Avs they are in an excellent position.

Rantanen's return is obviously huge, but the possibility that Landeskog returns to complete one of the best lines in all hockey makes the Avs a dangerous team once again. Not to mention that the Maple Leafs are in the second half in a row and are starting an alternate goalkeeper, while Grubauer and his teammates are well rested. I am choosing the avalanche +140 extend the winning streak to four.

