Coles has doubled its Chinese growth strategy by registering a new brand as part of its expansion plans to attract richer Asian buyers to its meat products while focusing on local vegan options.

The grocery giant filed a trademark for a Coles logo with three Chinese characters, translating to "Customer Australia Market" earlier this month. The brand's product and service categories included vitamins and supplements, coffee, canned goods, and meat.

Coles plans to increase exports to China over the next five years. Credit: Bloomberg

The communication marks a strengthening of Coles' long-standing strategy for Chinese food exports, which it plans to develop over the next five years. China has for some time been one of the largest supermarket markets and Chinese demand for high quality Australian products is increasing.

The company told AFR in November that it plans to open an office in Shanghai by March of next year, in order to sell pieces of meat. of local quality to middle-class Chinese buyers.