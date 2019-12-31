Cold weather deaths in Manitoba that focus on winter security – Winnipeg

Loading...

Two recent deaths due to the cold focus on safety in the cold.

On Saturday, Manitoba RCMP responded to two deaths from exposure to cold. The first occurred around 11:40 a.m. in Selkirk, where a 52-year-old man from the community was found dead in a park.

The second happened around 3:00 p.m. in Gillam, where a 48-year-old woman from Fox Lake Cree Nation was found dead near the local baseball diamond.

The RCMP is investigating the deaths, but no foul is suspected.

Although there are few details about the circumstances of these incidents, recent deaths have brought cold safety to the fore.

The organization 1JustCity launched an emergency pop-up center called Just a Warm Sleep. They started the program after a woman froze to death in downtown Winnipeg three years ago.

"Just a warm sleep was actually a response to a tweet from Aboriginal Youth Opportunities that asked us to open the doors and bring relatives to safety and warmth overnight," said Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, managing director of 1JustCity.

"It happened in 2016 after a woman froze to death, so we started [the program] in 2017."

From January 1st to March 31st, Augustine United Church in Osborne Village has a warm sleep every night. The program can accommodate up to 30 people per night.

Whitecloud says the trip will cost $ 275 a night.

"These types of programs that provide people with a safe place to stay overnight are life-saving and also something that makes me proud of Winnipeg. I think we should make sure that all of our neighbors have a safe place," said Whitecloud.

"I can't imagine sleeping well knowing that a lot of unlucky people are suffering on the streets."

Several other organizations, including Siloam Mission, Main Street Project and The Salvation Army, offer thermal protection overnight. Westend 24, Macdonald Youth Services, Tina's Safe Haven and Rossbrook House offer youth-specific accommodations.

End of Homelessness Winnipeg also says that people in any city from Winnipeg can go to the library, pool, or leisure center to warm up during their regular hours.

Experts also say substance use often plays a role in cold exposure deaths.

“Especially during the holidays, many people will drink alcohol. Moderation is generally a good idea, ”said Manitoba University professor and physiologist Gordon Giesbrecht.

"But if you want to walk around, at least take someone with you and try to make sure you're not lying on a snowbank somewhere.

"If you shiver for five or ten seconds, it's not a big deal. But if you shake constantly, your body tells you that something is wrong. You either have to put on a little more insulation, go in, or do some exercise to get some warmth produce. "

