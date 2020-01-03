Clustering pattern of Azteca ant colonies may be due to a Turing mechanism

Loading...

Enlarge / A recent study by researchers at the University of Michigan found evidence of Turing patterns in the movement of Aztec ant colonies on coffee farms in Mexico.

Aztec ants build their nests in shade trees, and it is relatively common to find other nests in nearby trees. But these groups of ant nests are often separated by large sections of shade trees where there are no nests at all. A December summary paper in BioScience by scientists at the University of Michigan argued that there is now substantial evidence that this unusual grouping is the result of ants' self-organized behavior, not external factors such as temperature or humidity. In fact, the mechanism at work is strikingly similar to a process described by the late Alan Turing in a 1952 seminal article.

Turing tried to understand how natural and non-random patterns (like the stripes of a zebra) emerge, and focused on chemicals known as morphogens. He devised a mechanism that involves the interaction between an activating chemical and an inhibiting chemical that diffuses through a system, as will the gas atoms in a closed box. The BioScience article draws an analogy to inject a drop of black ink into a glass of water. Normally this would stabilize a system: the water would gradually become uniform gray. But if the inhibitor spreads at a faster rate than the activator, the process is destabilized. This mechanism will produce the so-called "Turing pattern:" spots, stripes or, when applied to an ecological system, groups of ant nests.

The authors of the BioScience article write:

The basic idea is that the activating chemical begins the reaction at a specific point in space but begins its diffusion away from that point immediately … The repressive chemical is eventually produced by the reaction and cancels the effect of the activator but, due to which it diffuses at a rate that is greater than that of the activating chemical, it eventually occupies a space where the activator had not yet arrived, therefore cancels the effect of the activator at that point.

Then you get spots, like a leopard, or stripes, like a tiger.

Expand / Distribution of shade trees containing Aztec ant nests for a period of 10 years.

J. Vandermeer et al. / BioScience

Scientists have tried to apply this basic concept to many different types of systems. For example, neurons in the brain could serve as activators and inhibitors, depending on whether they are amplified to cushion the activation of other nearby neurons, possibly the reason we see certain patterns when we hallucinate. There is evidence of the Turing mechanisms that work in zebrafish stripes, the space between the hair follicles of mice, the buds of feathers in the skin of a bird, the ridges on the palate of a mouse, as well as the fingers In the paw of a mouse. And certain species of Mediterranean ants will stack the bodies of ants in structures that seem to exhibit Turing patterns. The challenge is to move from the clearly simplified model of Turing to identify the precise mechanisms that serve in the roles of activator and inhibitor.

"The same equations that Turing used for chemistry, we can use them in ecology," said co-author John Vandermeer, an ecologist at the University of Michigan. "Those equations say you should get predator points and prey points in a system, and we have shown yes."

Basically, any of the two processes that act as activator and inhibitor will produce periodic patterns and can be modeled using the Turing diffusion function. For example, it has discovered characteristics similar to those of Turing on how species are distributed in a given ecological system, including models of prey and predators.

Vandermeer has been studying Aztec ants and the ecological system of the coffee farm in general for about 20 years, and noted that ant nests tend to form patterns while working in the field. One of Vandermeer's graduate students had done a study on parasitic formidated flies and realized the tremendous impact the fly had on the behavior of ants.

"The wind dispersed the predator, so it had a relatively rapid diffusion rate, compared to where the ant was," he told Ars. "Biologically, we had a clear reaction-diffusion system." In other words, they had the defining elements of a classic Turing mechanism.

Vandermeer and his colleagues mapped the distribution of shade trees with Aztec ant nests at an organic coffee farm in Mexico: approximately 700 trees out of a total of 7,000 to 11,000 trees in total. It is a complex ecosystem. For example, when formida flies find a group of ant nests, they plant their eggs on the heads of ants. Those heads will fall once the larvae are fully developed, releasing new flies to venture and find more hosts to implant.

The authors argue that this relationship between predator and prey is the driver of the appearance of groups of ant nests distributed in a Turing pattern. Ant nests serve as activators in this system, increasing in size and number while forming space groups. This initiates a corresponding increase in the population of flies, whose parasitic behavior acts as an inhibitor, decreasing the population of ants.

Enlarge / Elements of coffee rust disease.

J. Vandermeer et al. / BioScience

To complicate matters, the ecosystem also includes a pest known as the green coffee scale and a species of predatory beetle (Azya orbigera) that eats the scale. Aztec ants, in turn, are motivated to protect scaly insects from beetles, since the former are a food source for ants. That combination ensures that the ecosystem maintains a delicate balance. If the scales are so well protected by ants that their numbers become too large, for example, a white halo fungal disease can erupt, decimating the scale's insect population to restore balance.

"At a very local level, the predator and the prey form an unstable relationship, while adding diffusion to the mixture can result in the stabilization of the system," the authors wrote.

There is also a disease called coffee rust, transmitted by spores in the wind. The same fungal disease that keeps scaly insects under control can also attack coffee rust. But sometimes an epidemic of coffee oxide erupts, such as the one that devastated crops in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador in 2012. The probable cause: in the previous years, according to Vandermeer, there was a gradual deforestation of the affected areas. , turning much of the forest into grass and altering the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

"It is a reasonable hypothesis to suggest that it was an indirect consequence of the gradual deforestation of the region that led to a critical transition (such that) the disease suddenly became an epidemic," Vandermeer said.

Said co-author Ivette Perfect, also with the University of Michigan:

This is an important finding because it shows how nature's organisms are integrated into a complex network of interactions and, therefore, the simplistic pest management approach of "A plague, a natural enemy" may not be the most appropriate for Pest management. Rather, what is needed is a complex systems approach that takes into account nonlinearities and interaction networks.

There is still much skepticism among scientists about whether the true Turing mechanisms work or not in natural systems. "Distinguishing between a Turing pattern and other pattern formation methods is not as easy in a large-scale system like this," Vandermeer admitted. "If it's mold slime in a laboratory, it has a lot more control over the system." However, "my position is that Turing's perception was so fundamental that all the assumptions included in his qualitative vision are there in nature. It just seems correct."

DOI: BioScience, 2019. 10.1093 / biosci / biz127 (About DOI).