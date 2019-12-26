Cloud computing, 2020 style: no server in a learning curve

Loading...

It is well documented that traditional IT architectures are not suitable for the real-time rigors of today's fast-paced digital economy. But even cloud services, initially implemented to exchange local legacy technology for online equivalents, may not be enough to cut it further. "Customers not only expect zero downtime, but demand consistency in application performance no matter where they are in the world," says Declan Morris, technology advisor and former CIO of Splunk, Morris predicts that "such Once we look back over the next few years and see the need to constantly upload and download servers as a critical limitation of SaaS 1.0 ".

Photo: Joe McKendrick

Morris predicts that the next phase is serverless computing, which does not require any server rotation or provisioning. Of course, no server still depends on the servers, but developers and IT professionals do not have to think so much about their limits and capabilities. No server is the "logical breakthrough of the native cloud," says Morris, and notes that, in many ways, it is the purest utility model possible.

"Instead of having to manage the creation and destruction of servers or containers to execute a series of functions, you only need to invoke those specific functions when necessary and [Function as a Service] takes care of the rest," he urges. A serverless approach is attractive "due to the limited amount of personnel and talent available to build, manage and maintain the new generation of digital systems." The attractiveness of serverless servers will also increase as IoT devices are added to the mix.

For a number of organizations, serverless computing is still a work in progress, and many still do not see direct benefits, a recent survey shows. Four out of 10 companies have adopted serverless technologies, but the positive impacts take time to realize, according to the survey of 1,500 executives from O & # 39; Reilly. For the first ongoing efforts for less than a year, 52% rate their efforts as "mostly successful" or better. With maturity comes progress. At least 79% of those with more sophisticated serverless efforts, those with more than three years of experience, report that they have been "mostly successful" or better.

The benefits observed include reduced operating costs and automatic scaling, cited around 60%. In addition, the ability to avoid server maintenance and reduced development costs are also mentioned as main benefits.

Benefits seen in Serverless

Reduced operating costs 60%

Scales with demand automatically 58%

No maintenance of the server 55%

Reduced development costs 32%

Increase in developer productivity to boost commercial value by 30%.

Source: O & # 39; Reilly

Staff education was the main challenge, cited by 44%. "That makes sense: since the server without a server is relatively young, formal training is difficult to find, specific documentation must be generated and case studies to learn, as they grow, are more difficult to achieve," the authors of the survey: Roger Magoulas and Chris Guzikowski – indicate. Another challenge cited by approximately 30% is vendor blocking. "Writing code for a provider platform does not make it portable or simple to move elsewhere," the researchers say. "Because the server without a server is an incipient space, it seems that the market is waiting to see how the problem of portability develops between providers."

Integration is also a first level challenge with no server, as indicated by 30% of respondents. "The tests are more complex and labor-intensive for serverless architectures, with more scenarios to address and different types of dependencies: latency, startup, teasing, changing the integration landscape," said Magoulas and Chris Guzikowski.

It is interesting to note that the unexpected costs that arise from serverless use are considered an obstacle to using this type of services, close to the same levels as those that see reduced costs as a benefit. This paradox points to the hopes that many have with the server without a server, as well as the initial commercial justification for its adoption. The risk arises later with possible uncontrolled costs.

Challenges seen in Serverless

Educate current staff 48%

Supplier blocked 32%

Integration / debugging tests are more difficult 29%

Unpredictable / variable costs 25%

21% security

Source: O & # 39; Reilly

Not surprisingly, the software and technology industries lead the way with serverless implementations, followed by finance and banking. The O & # 39; Reilly team also sees no server and DevOps as a natural fusion. "It is not surprising to see DevOps teams as the best option among respondents to manage serverless deployments," they say. "The implementation of container services in serverless architectures and the organization of those services with Kubernetes conforms to existing DevOps practices."