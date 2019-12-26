Climate change report casts doubt on future of annual cricket match

Loading...

"All the science warns that the weather will get worse – unless aggressive action is taken to reduce climate pollution from the burning of coal, oil and gas," said campaign director ; ACF, Paul Sinclair.

"Cricket authorities have not yet championed the national and international action needed to tackle the root causes of climate change.

"Cricket Australia's 2017-2022 strategy report and 2018-19 annual report make no mention of climate change, environmental responsibility, significant air travel associated with the elite level of the game or any attempt to to improve the energy efficiency of cricket premises.

"Cricket Australia's main sponsor, Alinta Energy, and its parent company produce 11.3 million tonnes of climate pollution in Australia each year."

CA said it was committed to ensuring that cricket holds its place in Australian society for years to come.

"As a sport, we recognize that a stable and sustainable natural environment is necessary for players and fans to recreate, compete, officiate and spectate," the governing body said in a statement provided to L & # 39; age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

Loading

"Cricket Australia actively supports the sports industry globally to achieve collective progress on climate change and sustainability. We recognize that a more holistic approach to sustainability is needed to make greater progress in order to strengthen cricket's leadership in sustainability and to mitigate the impact of climate change on nature. environment.

"Developing practical frameworks, committing to achieving goals and defending meaningful and lasting change are ways we can create a legacy to have a meaningful impact on policies and actions through the play of our national teams and community cricket.

"We recognize that we have a role to play and our management team is currently proactively developing a sustainability strategy. The strategy is in the early stages of its development and significant progress will be made to bring it to life in 2020.

Daniel is a sports reporter of the age

Most seen in sport

Loading