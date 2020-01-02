ClearSpace-1 is the first garbage collector in orbit or a new type of space weapon

Loading...

There is a lot of garbage in the space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, encircling the Earth thousands of miles an hour. Each piece is an orbital bullet that can endanger satellites, manned capsules and the International Space Station.

The European Space Agency is about to remove one of the large pieces of waste from orbit. But there is a problem: the same technology that could help make the space cleaner could, in the long run, also make it more dangerous.

That's because ESA's ClearSpace-1 orbital garbage truck, as well as other spacecraft like this, could double as a weapon.

The Swiss start-up ClearSpace designed the ClearSpace-1 vehicle to intercept a piece of debris, lock it and drag it into the Earth's atmosphere where it can burn safely. ESA has scheduled the cleanup mission for 2025 and has even identified its goal: a 265-pound piece of an old rocket orbiting 310 miles above the surface of the Earth.

Mission 2025 will involve what Luc Piguet, CEO of ClearSpace, called "uncooperative capture". In other words, the targeted piece of debris was not designed with an interface or any other system that could help a cleaning craftsman to hang on to it. .

As the very first job of collecting orbital trash, the ClearSpace mission "will address and resolve critical technical issues," Piguet told The Daily Beast.

In the future, rocket and satellite manufacturers could add interfaces to their hardware, which would make cleaning up easier for companies like ClearSpace. "We hope that the removal of active debris will soon become a standard operation in space," said Piguet.

Now imagine if a rogue state or a future high-tech terrorist group has sent a spacecraft similar to ClearSpace-1 to intercept and desorb, say, an active missile alert satellite or even the space station. "It is of course possible that some regimes find such technology improperly attractive," Daniel Daily, chief executive of British space firm Effective Space, told The Daily Beast in early 2019.

Global space agencies seem to accept this risk. After all, the orbital garbage problem has quickly worsened since the first space launch in 1957 – and it could worsen in the decades to come. Counting the missing old satellites, rocket parts and remnants of military missile tests, there are at least 34,000 pieces of debris over 10 centimeters in diameter, according to ESA.

This number is likely to increase, and rapidly. The space countries of the world together launch more than a hundred large rockets each year. And as space technology declines, the number of satellites each rocket can carry increases.

In 2017, the Indian Space Research Organization launched a record of 104 small satellites at the top of a single rocket. Telecommunications companies are planning "mega-constellations" of small sats that could include thousands or even tens of thousands of small boats.

Most companies insist that they can safely desorb 90% or more of the sats once they break down or run out of fuel. But that still leaves potentially hundreds of large pieces of debris from each mega-constellation. Earth's orbit could get dirtier before it gets cleaner.

More and more rocket companies and space agencies are deciding that it is too dangerous to leave all of this garbage in space. Some have started looking for contractors to desorb the larger pieces. "We expect the market for such missions to be significant," said Holger Krag, head of the ESA's space debris office in Germany, to the Daily Beast.

Campbell & # 39; s Effective Space, as well as the Russian company RSC Energia, the European company Airbus and Orbital ATK and Space Systems Loral in the United States, all work on so-called "space tugs" – in essence, propellants of Spare rocket – which, for a price, can attach to failed satellites and give them life-long boosters in higher orbits.

But Effective Space also markets its 800-pound space tug as a debris removal vehicle. Instead of boosting an object up, it would boost it down. Space tugs are the likely foundation of the orbital garbage collection industry.

It is the same method that the world's most dangerous space weapons could use to attack the spacecraft of rival countries. Russia, China, and the United States have all tested small, maneuverable "inspection" satellites that could act as attack vessels. Maneuvering near an enemy spacecraft, an inspection satellite could capture and project its target into the atmosphere.

Armable satellites are "Pandora's space operations box," James Oberg, a former NASA mission controller who also advised U.S. Space Command, told The Daily Beast.

Even the mere suspicion that a country could turn its tugs into weapons could have serious consequences, warned MIT researchers Matthew Richards, Philip Springmann and Michelle McVey in 2005.

"The potential for a negative international response to an American orbital correction capability is one of the main challenges facing the implementation of space tugs," the researchers wrote in a joint study. "What if space tugs were seen as a space weapon and the US government faced strong international resistance?"

The same suspicion could apply to ESA or other agencies that send tugs into space for cleaning up debris. Each garbage collection mission could look like a potential attack.

To be fair, this is not a new problem. "All technologies can be used for two purposes," said Krag. He told The Daily Beast that ClearSpace-1 "is too complex" for a rogue state or a terrorist group to deploy.

But what happens as the orbital cleaning industry grows and begins to launch space tugs in the tens or hundreds? What happens when technologies like ClearSpace become cheap and mainstream? The same spacecraft that works to declutter the Earth's orbit could, with the flick of a few switches, turn into weapons.

