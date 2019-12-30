Classification of a decade of penguin memories

Loading...

A lot of things can happen in 10 years, and the penguins got pretty much in the last decade.

There were triumphs and problems, celebrations and sorrows.

And so, as 2019 approaches, we will take a look at 19 of the most memorable events of those 10 years, starting with the numbers 10-19:

19) Let's take it outside

The Penguins played in the first NHL Winter Classic, at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo on January 1, 2008, and performed regularly in outdoor games over the past decade.

They played games at Heinz Field against Washington (2011) and Philadelphia (2017), as well as one at Soldier Field in Chicago (2014) and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia (2019).

However, they probably won't mind keeping a roof over their heads in the future, since they won only one of those four outdoor games.

18. It honors us

The Penguins won the most coveted hockey trophy, the Stanley Cup, twice during the decade and also won several individual awards and honors. These are some of the main ones:

Art Ross Trophy (leading scorer) – Evgeni Malkin (2012) Sidney Crosby (2014)

Hart Trophy (MVP of the regular season) – Malkin (2012), Crosby (2014)

Rocket Richard Trophy (goal leader) – Crosby (2017)

Conn Smythe Trophy (MVP of playoffs) – Crosby (2016, 2017)

GM of the year Ray shero (2013) Jim Rutherford (2016)

Jack Adams Trophy (top coach) – Dan bylsma (2011)

17. A new address

The penguins long ago settled in their current home, but they were still competing on the other side of Center Avenue when the decade began.

His career of more than four decades in the building known as Civic Arena and Mellon Arena ended in the same way it began: with a loss to Montreal.

The last game of the Penguins was a 5-2 defeat of the Canadiens on May 12, 2010 in Game 7 of a series of second-round playoffs, ending the defense of the Penguins of a Cup they won a year earlier. Montreal also beat them, 2-1, in the first regular season game of the Penguins in the NHL on October 11, 1967.

16. Call the doctor

Dealing with injuries is part of sports, and the Penguins had more than their share of experiences with them during this decade. (Just look at your current list of boys in various stages of recovery).

But along with all the sprains, fractures and tears that are occupational hazards, they had to deal with some medical problems that could not have been anticipated.

Remember when five players: Crosby, Olli Maatta, Beau Bennett, Thomas Greiss Y Steve downie – mumps contracted during the 2014-15 season? Everyone overcame that disease fast enough, but it was another medical obstacle that was not hockey for Maatta to clear; He had undergone surgery a few months before after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Maatta overcame all of her health challenges and is playing for Chicago these days. However, two of his classmates were not as lucky as Pascal Dupuis Y Tomás Vokoun They were eventually forced to withdraw after being diagnosed with blood clots that forced them to take anticoagulant medications.

15. Take a seat (if you are lucky)

Many things change over the course of a decade, but there was at least one constant for the Penguins in the last 10 years: each home game was a total sale.

His streak of capacity crowds for each regular season and playoff game actually began on February 14, 2007 with a visit from Chicago and will reach 596 in his last appearance of 2019 at PPG Paints Arena.

14. Jordan Staal part

The Penguins had an extraordinary 1-2-3 blow at the center when the decade began, with Crosby, Malkin and Jordan Staal, but Staal's desire to play a more prominent role and play with his older brother, Eric, led him to reject a 10-year, $ 60 million contract offer. Ray shero.

That convinced Shero that Staal was not interested in staying and caused serious negotiations with Jim Rutherford, then GM in Carolina, where Eric Staal juice.

A few hours before the start of the 2012 NHL project, which was carried out at Consol Energy Center, they reached an agreement that sent Staal to the Hurricanes for the center. Brandon Sutter, defense perspective Brian Dumoulin and the No. 8 pick in the draft, which was used to claim the defense Derrick Pouliot.

13. Go bankrupt … and break

The Penguins were a popular choice to win the Stanley Cup when the NHL exchange deadline was approaching in 2013 … and that was before Shero took over the acquisition. Jarome Iginla, Brenden Morrow Y Douglas Murray to give your list an infusion of skill, guts and muscular strength in the playoffs.

It seemed like a good investment, at least for two rounds, as the Penguins passed over the islanders of New York and Ottawa to reach the final of the Eastern Conference against Boston.

The problem is that they could get only two shots to the Bruins goalkeeper Tuukka Rask in four games and were swept in a series of the best of seven for the first time since the quarterfinals humiliated by Boston in 1979.

12. They had their Phil from him

Phil Kessel He was one of the most popular players in the franchise's recent history, perhaps because, despite all his offensive talents, he looked like a guy who could drink beer and hit the glass, but after four seasons, it was clear that All interested parties believed that their interests could be better served if he continued his career elsewhere.

Rutherford initially designed an agreement with Minnesota, but Kessel invoked his limited non-trade clause to eliminate that.

However, he subsequently accepted an exchange with Arizona, where he met with the coach. Rick Tocchet, with whom he had a strong relationship when Tocchet was an assistant coach under Sullivan.

The agreement sent Kessel, minor league defense Dane birks and a fourth round draft election in 2021 to the Coyotes for the end Alex Galchenyuk and defense perspective Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

eleven) A new kind of ugly

It is never a good sign for a team when it peaks in the first period of its first playoff game, but that is what happened to the Penguins in a Round 1 series against the Flyers in 2012.

They built a 3-0 lead before allowing four unanswered goals, including a winner of the overtime game by Jakub Voracek. (That the return of the Flyers began with a dissenting goal by Daniel Briere that was so clearly out of play that the NHL offered a public apology to the penguins was a scarce consolation).

Philadelphia built a 3-0 lead in the series before the Penguins avoided elimination with a 10-3 victory at the Wells Fargo Center and a 3-2 decision at the Consol Energy Center, but the Flyers finally achieved a place in the second round with a 5-1 victory at home in Game 6. That closed a series in which discipline, and decent team defense, were almost nonexistent for both sides.

10. Thanks for stopping by

Ray shero He played an important role in building the winning team of the 2009 Stanley Penguin Cup, and Dan bylsma I was behind the bench when they won that championship, but they were both unemployed five years later.

After five consecutive losses in the playoffs against low-ranked teams, it was no surprise that Bylsma was fired, but Shero's loyalty to him never seemed to falter, and he probably played a role in the property's decision to fire him at the same time. .

Shero was replaced a few weeks later by Rutherford, whose first important move as general manager was to hire Mike Johnston as Bylsma's successor.

Tomorrow: numbers 1-9

