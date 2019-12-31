Classification of a decade of penguin memories

Loading...

The penguins are about to enter a new decade and, if it looks like the one that is ending, it will be busy.

And one with many things that will not be forgotten soon.

We take a two-part look at 19 of the most memorable events of the last 10 years, including numbers 1-9 below:

9. See you next spring

The penguins may not have lasted as long as expected in the playoffs, their loss of four games to the New York Islanders in round 1 in April is proof of that, but they qualified for the postseason every year during the decade that is ending . down.

In fact, they have the longest active streak of playoff appearances in the league, having won one every year since 2007, which was Sidney Crosby & # 39; s Second as a professional.

8. A popular hero leaves

Marc-Andre Fleury, the Penguins' favorite archer for most of the last decade, had what had been a lifetime stay with them and ended abruptly due to the NHL's decision to add an expansion team in Las Vegas.

The 2017 expansion draft rules forced teams to expose at least one goalkeeper who met certain criticisms, and Fleury and Matt murray They were the only ones in the organization that qualified. As Murray is nine years younger than Fleury, Jim Rutherford chose to keep it and reach an agreement with Golden Knights GM George McPhee to claim Fleury.

Although Fleury had some disappointing performances that accompanied his many achievements during his time here, he had many loyal followers due to his optimistic personality and extensive charitable work, as well as everything he accomplished on the ice.

7. A popular hero arrives

When Rutherford acquired Phil Kessel from Toronto in June 2015, he thought he was picking up someone who could add a dimension to his offense, and he was right.

Kessel skating, shooting and underestimated play proved to be an important asset during the Stanley Penguin Cup races in 2016 and 2017. And while he was making a serious contribution on the ice, Kessel earned a dedicated follow-up, as a large segment of the franchise fan base embraced him with a fervor generally reserved for the likes of Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

That is not necessarily something that many people anticipated when Rutherford sent Kasperi Kapanen, Scott Harrington, Nick spalingand conditional first and third round draft options to Toronto for Kessel, Tyler biggs, Tim Erixon and a conditional second round draft election.

6. Sullivan gets on board

Rutherford's first major move after he replaced Ray shero as GM was going to hire Mike Johnston, who had experience in the NHL as an assistant coach and was much appreciated for his work as coach and general manager of Portland in the Western Hockey League, as coach.

It turned out to be Rutherford's first big mistake with the Penguins, and it's still one of his biggest mistakes.

However, Rutherford recovered very well, replacing Johnston with Mike Sullivan in December 2015. The measure was worthwhile in the fourth Stanley Cup of the franchise half a year later and in No. 5 12 months after that.

5. Three of a kind

Although Philadelphia is, and probably always will be, the most detested rival of the Penguins, Washington has emerged as a solid No. 2 on that list, thanks in part to some memorable meetings in the postseason.

There was, of course, that epic second-round collision in 2009, when Fleury's glove saved in a Alex Ovechkin The getaway at the beginning of Game 7 set the tone for a series victory in Washington, but three consecutive meetings in Round 2 in recent years took things to a new level.

The Penguins knocked down the Capitals in 2016 and 2017 on the way to the fourth and fifth Stanley Cup of the franchise, and the Capitals responded with a six-game victory over theirs in 2018, when they finally won the first (and still only) championship from the NHL in Washington.

4. Kunitz arrives

The penguins scored and allowed some dramatic goals over the past 10 years, but none coincided with the importance of one. Chris Kunitz Retrieved on May 25, 2017.

That is because he arrived in the double overtime of Game 7 against Ottawa in the final of the Eastern Conference and raised the Penguins to the Stanley Cup final for the second consecutive year.

Kunitz fed on Crosby and fired a shot at the senator's goalkeeper Craig anderson at 5:19 of the second extra time to give the penguins a 3-2 victory.

3. Crosby concussions

Crosby has been widely recognized as the best player in the NHL over the past decade, and his list of achievements, both individually and as captain of the penguins and the Canadian Olympic team, has no comparison.

It's hard to imagine how much more he could have achieved if he had been healthy for most of those 10 years.

But Crosby, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a sports hernia, has never appeared in all games for a season since joining the NHL in 2006, and has been set aside for extended periods several times.

While he had to overcome a series of physical problems in recent years, from mumps to a broken jaw, the biggest threat to Crosby's career came from a severe concussion that he suffered in a blind blow from Washington David Steckel in a game at Heinz Field on January 1, 2011.

He played against Tampa Bay a few nights later, but missed the next 68 (including seven in the playoffs) before returning to the lineup in November. After dressing for eight, he was put aside again when a Boston hit David Krejci led to a return of Crosby concussion symptoms.

2. The drought ends

When the Penguins won the third Cup of the franchise in 2009, it was widely believed that they had the opportunity to accumulate several more championships in the seasons that followed.

It didn't happen

The Penguins could not claim No. 4 until 2016, when they beat San Jose in a final of six games. Their only disappointment was not winning Game 5 at the Consol Energy Center, which would have given them their first victory in the Ice Catch Cup at home.

1. Have another drink

Winning a Cup is never easy, but the Penguins' route to fifth place was even more challenging than most.

They entered the playoffs without goalkeeper number 1 Matt murray, who was injured during the warm-ups before the first game of the first round against Columbus, and the cornerstone defender Kris Letang, who was recovering from surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. During Round 2, they lost Crosby by a game after the Capitals defender verified him in the head. Matt Niskanen during the game 3.

Despite all the adversity, the Penguins persevered and knocked down Nashville in six games during the final to become the only team during the decade, in fact, the only one since Detroit in 1997 and 1998, to win consecutive Cups.

Yesterday: numbers 10-19

