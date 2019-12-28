Class action against the University of Victoria for wage freezes can be brought: B.C. Court – BC

Loading...

A class action lawsuit against the University of Victoria for a wage freeze claiming employees have violated their contracts has been confirmed and can now proceed. The appeals court ruled on Friday.

The three-member body overthrew a v. The Supreme Court's decision to deny Susan Service's application to have the class action certified was that the judge "misunderstood" some of the claims in the decision.

The service belongs to a group of non-union workers who are classified as “management excluded workers”.

She argues that the university mistakenly assigned these employees after the B.C. The Treasury announced in 2012 that public sector management salaries would be frozen.

The university is not legally authorized to introduce this freeze, which is contrary to the annual salary increases contained in the contracts for up to 134 employees.

The freeze on wages also had a negative impact on the pensions of these workers from 2013 to 2016, the lawsuit said.

In the decision, judge Susan Griffin said that the lawsuit should be conducted as a class action lawsuit, as the contract is a common concern of all employees who wish to register.

"I have little difficulty concluding that a teaching process is preferable," Griffin wrote on behalf of the panel.

No court has yet ruled on the allegations.

The university has argued that no employee other than the service that ultimately resigned from the university in 2016 has had a problem with the wage freeze.

The court also heard that the university had informed staff about the freeze of wages while finding that it would be temporary and that the school was going to argue with the province that the freeze was "unfair".

Griffin said the university defense had to change the contract of employment to bring it in line with the ministry's order – and that the employees had accepted the freeze by keeping silent and not objecting.

The university has not yet submitted a response to the original application, which was submitted in 2018.

