Clarity for this season and beyond

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a funny story right now with a really positive start to the 2019-20 season and a squad playing entertaining basketball. It shouldn't be that way for Billy Donovan and his company, but with strong individual performances and a coherent team strategy on a nightly basis, the Thunder are successful.

In this issue of our Holiday Wishlist series, we will discuss what the thunder will look for during the holidays, including open questions about the current roster makeup and what might be in the future for Sam Presti's team.

# 1: Further growth of young pieces

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been great in his second season (his first at OKC) and is an important reason for the team's success. The 21-year-old leads the team in the classification. Given that he plays alongside seasoned veterans like Danilo Gallinari and Chris Paul, that's no easy task. Gilgeous-Alexander is currently the reconstruction award, with an all-star trajectory and efficient production that extends well beyond its years. He will continue to make progress, but it's pretty good.

For support, the Thunder have to rate a few additional young players. Terrance Ferguson has been around for a while, but at the age of 21, he competently rotates. Darius Bazley is raw, but the 19-year-old flashes after the Thunder invested a draft pick in his services in 2019. There are many more picks from Sam Presti and Company, but the youth movement is getting closer.

# 2: A favorable trading return for Danilo Gallinari

Much of the attention to Oklahoma City's trading potential is focused on Paul and Steven Adams. The Paul situation is well documented – it's very difficult to postpone a two-year contract with $ 85 million remaining, especially during the season. As for Adams, it wouldn't be that difficult to send him away, but since thunder is playing so well and Adams is under contract for 2020-21, the urgency may not be that high.

Gallinari has an expiring contract for $ 22.6 million. Even if the Thunder believe they can do the playoffs (a reasonable position), it would not be ideal not to use Gallinari as a trading chip. He is certainly helping them now, but given its potential value for playoff teams and the fact that OKC will not appear to be its best choice for the next few years, Donner just has to buy it before the close of trading in February.

# 3: Clarity on your next step

In a way, Gallinari is a good proxy for everything that is currently happening in OKC. Projection systems now make the Thunder a "favorite" for the off-season, but when they started with 5 to 10, it certainly didn't seem likely. Everything is forward-looking for the organization after the deals Paul George and Russell Westbrook sent to another location, but if you take a look at the list, you'll notice at least a slight rotation of high-quality NBA players.

Does thunder want to make the playoffs? In a small market, it can be helpful to generate additional goodwill with a post-season run. On the other hand, OKC could certainly use a different lottery choice, and the organization is definitely motivated to move Paul, Adams, and / or Gallinari if the right moves occur. You don't have to blow it up, but the front office needs to focus on a plan within the next two months.

