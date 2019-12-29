Loading...

Civil rights icon Representative John Lewis shares the diagnosis of cancer

Updated: 6:37 PM EST December 29, 2019

John Lewis, a civil rights icon and leader currently serving in Congress, has pancreatic cancer. The representative of the USA UU. He realized the problem this month during a routine medical visit, his office said Sunday. "While I have clear eyes on the prognosis, Doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as before, and that I have many chances to fight, "he said in a statement. serving the Democrats has represented the 5th Georgia Congressional District, which includes much of Atlanta, since it was first elected in 1986. Lewis, 79, promised to return to Washington in the next few days and begin his plan for treatment in response to the diagnosis ". few votes during this period," he said, "but with God's grace I will return to the front line soon."

