City employees legally use iPhones in San Francisco ...

San Francisco accidentally made it illegal for city workers to use iPhones with Face ID after it banned the use of face recognition technology in May. The city had to change the law last week to be able to use iPhones legally.

San Francisco is not the only city that has discovered this problem with forbidden to prohibit the random use of face recognition on the street for public and company surveillance …

Wired reports:

After San Francisco introduced new controls in May, including a ban on face recognition, on municipal surveillance, city workers began to take stock of what technology agencies already owned. They soon discovered that the city had a lot of facial recognition technology – many of them in the pockets of the employees.

City-issued iPhones equipped with Apple's signature unlocking feature, Face ID, were now illegal – even if the feature was disabled, says Lee Hepner, an assistant to supervisor Aaron Peskin, the member of the Local Board of Supervisors who led the ban …)

On Tuesday, supervisors in San Francisco voted to change their law to allow the use of iPhones with Face ID. The changes enable municipal agencies to obtain products with facial recognition functions – including iPhones – as long as other functions are considered critical and there are no viable alternatives. The prohibition on the use of face recognition is still applicable. City employees are not allowed to use Face ID and must enter access codes.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says it is working with cities to help them tackle the problem.

Following the SF ban, Oakland and Somerville, Massachusetts, adopted similar rules. While other cities join the movement, some move more cautiously and exempt iPhones.

A ban on face recognition adopted by Brookline, Massachusetts last week includes exceptions for personal devices used by city officials, out of concern about both Face ID and tagging features on Facebook.

The city of Alameda, in San Francisco Bay, is considering a similar language in its own surveillance law, modeled on San Francisco's leading legislation.

"Every city is going to do it in its own way," says Matt Cagle, a lawyer at the ACLU in Northern California, who has worked with cities considering a ban. "There will be a number of devices with (face recognition) built in and they will try to figure out how to deal with it."

The law allows law enforcement authorities to request exceptions, but the ACLU says it is important that such use is now transparent. Previously, the San Francisco police used facial recognition technology without the knowledge of city officials.

The hope is that other cities will adopt similar legislation without accidentally making it illegal for employees to use iPhones …

