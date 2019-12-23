Cisco Australia earnings annihilated by AU $ 45 million income tax adjustment

Loading...

Trobe University and Cisco join forces in everything related to IoT

From skills to research and technological development.

Cisco Systems Australia has published a loss of 16 million Australian dollars after the tax loss for the fiscal year between July 29, 2018 and July 27, 2019 after the Australian Tax Office updated. with the giant of the networks and take your share of the previous years.

As presented to ASIC during the weekend before Christmas, Cisco Australia paid a total of AU $ 86.2 million in income taxes during 2019 compared to AU $ 26.8 million a year earlier.

In legal terms, the company had an income tax expense of AU $ 58 million consisting of a current income tax of AU $ 15.8 million and an adjustment for prior periods of AU $ 44.7 million. Last year, the company reported an income tax expense of AU $ 21.2 million and a current income tax of AU $ 21.8 million.

In terms of revenue, Cisco Australia experienced an increase of AU $ 1.84 billion last year to AU $ 1.97 billion, consisting of AU $ 1.27 billion of product sales and AU $ 411 million of services. This flowed to a pre-tax profit of AU $ 41.8 million this year against AU $ 53.3 million in 2018, and once the increase in income tax expense was taken into account, Cisco Australia recorded an after-tax loss of AU $ 16.1 million compared to AU Profit of $ 32 million for last year.

The employee benefits item grew by AU $ 29 million to AU $ 414 million for 2019, and wages and salaries accounted for a large part of the increase from AU $ 366 million to AU $ 393 million.

Cisco Systems Australia has an immediate matrix of Cisco Systems Netherlands Holding B.V. before reaching its main parent Cisco Systems Inc in the United States.

Throughout 2019, Cisco Australia received AU $ 277 million in payments from related entities, while at the same time paid an additional $ 50 million in payments to related entities, which led to total outflow to related parties to AU $ 1, 33 billion That number consisted of AU $ 646 million paid to the US mothership. UU. And AU $ 687 million to other related parties.

As part of the $ 1.9 billion deal that saw Cisco acquire Broadsoft, Cisco Australia won Broadsoft Australia following the purchase of the local company for AU $ 8 million from its parent company.

During its 2019 fiscal year, Cisco Australia announced that it would spend AU $ 61 million over three years to bring its Country Digital Acceleration program to Australia, invest AU $ 20 million in a new Webex data center and partnered with NBN in commercial packages .

In November, Cisco announced a net revenue of $ 2.9 billion of $ 13.2 billion in revenue for its first quarter.

The company said it expected revenues to decrease between 3% and 5% for its second quarter.

Related coverage

Cisco describes the next-generation software and silicon roadmap for the Internet

The network giant announced a multi-year plan to build and invest in 5G Internet technology, which includes silicon, optics and software.

Cisco: all these routers have the same cryptographic keys integrated, so update the firmware

Cisco removes static encryption keys that were shared among its small business routers.

Cisco unifies its collaboration tools on a platform

Cisco also announced new collaboration devices and improvements in its cloud calling solutions.

Cisco: These Wi-Fi hotspots are easily owned by remote hackers, so patch now

Cisco urges customers with Wi-Fi Aironet access points to address four separate security flaws.

Cisco internal network disruption: maybe I should use the cloud more (TechRepublic)

"The network company is disrupted by the network" is definitely a source of great enthusiasm for IT professionals, although there are lessons to be learned.