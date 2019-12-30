Chrome for Android is testing the new user interface for tab groups for Duet

Loading...

Earlier this year, Google Chrome officially launched tab groups on Android, confirming the change from the classic tab switcher to the new grid-based design. The next step from Google for their mobile browser is to integrate Tabgroups into the recent redesign of Duet for Chrome for Android.

As it looks now, the Chrome for Android user interface uses a bar at the bottom of the screen so you can quickly switch between your current group of tabs. At the same time, Chrome & Android's & # 39; Duet & # 39; design moves the browser user interface from the top of the screen to the bottom.

Since both functions seem to stay here, Google had to find a clean way to combine the two, instead of using two separate toolbars at the bottom of your screen. A new flag in Chrome for Android, currently available in Dev and Canary, brings tab groups to Duet in a much smaller user interface.

The new experimental user interface removes the "strip" of favicons from tab groups and lets them float just above the tab count button. On the same strip you will see a plus sign (+) to add a new tab to the group and a down arrow to hide the strip.

After the strip is hidden, you can open it again by long pressing on the tab count. As you add more tabs to your group, the strip becomes wider to compensate and you can scroll when you run out of space.

However, the biggest problem with this tab strip design is that there is no easy way to distinguish between two tabs with the same favicon. If you forget what order your tabs are in, you can spin wildly to find the right one. Fortunately, you can still preview the title and thumbnail of each tab from the main tab switcher user interface.

