Christy Carlson Romano is preparing for a 2020 & # 39; spiritual & # 39;

Loading...

Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano is preparing for a more present 2020.

"Last year she was organizing," the 35-year-old "Even Stevens" actress recently told Page Six about her New Year's resolutions. "This year, I think it will be more spiritual, since I want to be present more often."

In 2019, Romano, who is currently presenting a YouTube cooking series called "Christy's Kitchen Throwback," and her husband Brendan Rooney welcomed her second daughter and moved to a new home in Orange County, California.

"Time goes by so fast when you have young children that they would like to be present because it would be very slow, since it would slow down time with them," he added.

And although you want "less time in front of the screen", doubt that it is realistic with a 3 year old boy and a baby.

Roman also celebrates his sixth anniversary with Rooney on New Year's Eve.

"We will probably go out for a five-course meal," he said of his plans. "My husband and I don't drink, but we love food … So going somewhere that has amazing food will be the most important thing for us."

As for whether he is planning to give Rooney the traditional gifts of the sixth anniversary of iron and candy weddings, Roman joked that the couple once went to the Medieval Times and that "maybe, if he is a good boy, he will get a sword" .

.