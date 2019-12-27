Christmas typhoon leaves 28 dead and 12 missing in the Philippines

Loading...

A strong typhoon that crossed the center of the Philippines left at least 28 dead and 12 missing, and forced thousands of people to flee their homes, devastating Christmas celebrations in the predominantly Catholic country. Typhoon Phanfone left many people at sea and at airports at the peak of vacations. travel, trigger landslides, flooded low-altitude villages, destroyed houses, fallen trees and electric poles and left no electricity in entire provinces. A disaster response officer described the battered coastal town of Batad in the province of Iloilo as a "ghost town" on Christmas Day. "You can't see anyone because there was a total blackout, you can't hear anything." "The city looked like a ghost town," Cindy Ferrer of the Regional Office of Civil Defense said by telephone. The storm weakened when it blew into the South China Sea with sustained winds of 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour and gusts of 150 Kph (93 mph), after hitting island after island with fierce winds and heavy rains on the day of Christmas, the weather agency said. The majority of deaths reported by police and local authorities were due to drowning, falling trees and accidental electrocution. his three children and another relative were among those missing in the province of Iloilo, hit hard, after a swollen river flooded his shack. The typhoon crashed into the province of Eastern Samar on Christmas Eve and then crashed in the central region of the archipelago at Christmas, crashing into seven coastal cities. and island provinces without losing power. Provincial officials, army troops, police and volunteers spent Christmas away from home to serve thousands of displaced residents in the city's gyms. and schools became emergency shelters. Many more people spent Christmas Eve, traditionally a time for family gatherings, in bus terminals. More than 25,000 people were stranded in seaports in the central region and outlying provinces after the coast guard banned ferries and cargo ships from venturing into dangerously choppy waters. Dozens of international and national flights to and from the region were canceled, including the popular beach and surf resorts. Around 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines every year. The Southeast Asian nation is also in the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions often occur, making the country of more than 100 million people one of the most prone to disasters in the world . Phafone, a Laotian word for animals, traveled along a path similar to Typhoon Haiyan, one of the fiercest storms recorded, leaving more than 7,300 people dead and missing, razed entire villages, razed inland ships and displaced More than 5 million people in the center of the Philippines in 2013.

