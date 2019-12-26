Christmas tree recycling efforts underway – The Reporter

Loading...

We can remember to water our Christmas trees during the Christmas season and maybe sing "O Tannenbaum" once decorated, however, we may not need to recycle the trees after the big day or sometime or shortly after the first end of January week

Be that as it may, for those who bought a live Christmas tree that can be planted somewhere later, they will get additional ecology points.

But for those of us who buy cut Christmas trees, when we recycle those Douglas, Noble or Grand firs, those blue firs or those Scottish, standard or flocked pines, it is also an opportunity to share additional festive joy with the Boy Scouts of America.

If you are not so willing, Recology Vacaville Solano, with waste collection services also in Dixon and Vallejo, will collect trees on regular collection days today until January 16.

To prepare your tree for collection, remove all tinsel, ornaments, lights and brackets, including wooden brackets. Then place the tree on or next to your Toter® green garden waste.

Trees with the aforementioned materials, or flocked trees, can be cut and placed in your gray trash Toter® or request a special collection: in Vacaville, telephone 448-2945; in Dixon, 678-4026; in Vallejo, 552-3110.

Trees larger than 5 feet should be cut into 3-foot sections to make it easier and safer to load them in garden garbage trucks.

However, if you want to help the Boy Scouts with their fundraiser, the following area troops will collect trees for a donation:

Troop 180: Today and January 3, in the areas of Browns Valley, Markham, Vaca Valley Parkway, North Village and Cheyenne. Call 318-2610.

Troop 195: January 3 and 10, in the areas of Vine Street, Leisure Town and Sierra Vista. Call 451-4301.

Troop 265: Today and January 3, at Crestview, Vacaville High, Hemlock and Orchard, North Orchard Park, North Alamo, North Orchard and Fruitvale elementary schools. Call 448-8331.

Troop 476: Today and January 3, in the areas of Alamo Park, Andrews Park, Alamo and Elm School. Call 430-1405.

Troops 487 and 852: today and January 3, east of Peabody Road and south of Alamo Drive and Three Oaks, Willows

Park, Padan Park, Keating Park, New and Old Fairmont, Will C. Wood High, Berryessa and Southwood. Call 592-2572. Troop 897: Today and January 3, in the areas of Meadowlands, Regency Park, Stonegate, Canterfield, Vaca Pena Middle School, Hawkins Park, Woodstock Greens and Factory Stores.

For more information, visit the City of Vacaville recycling website at www.vacavillerecycling.com.

IN DIXON

Dixon Boy Scout Troop 152 members will take their tree and recycle it on two collection dates, Saturday and January 4, for a fee: $ 10 for the unblocked, $ 20 for the congregated.

To request a collection, call 676-6152, send an email to [email protected] or visit the troop's website, www.Troop152Dixon.com, and complete the form.