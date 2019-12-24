Christmas shopping tips from the star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Braunwyn Windham-Burke to buy a family of nine

Loading...

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has a Christmas gift wrap for his family of nine to a science.

The 42-year-old “Real Housewives of Orange County” star and her husband, Sean Burke, have a system so that there is no confusion when daughters Bella, 19, Rowan, 17, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 1, and the children of Jacob Caden and Curran, twins of 14 and 6, open their presents at Christmas.

"One of my favorite things is that all my children have a different colored wrapping paper, so on Christmas morning, it's very easy to keep it coordinated," he told Page Six recently. “Bella is blue. Rowan is red. Jacob is green. Caden is gold. Curren is silver. Koa is purple and Hazel is pink. And it keeps it very organized. ”

The Windham-Burkes will have a less luxurious celebration this Christmas than in previous years, as they prepare for a move.

"We moved and moved on January 4 to a new house," he said. "It's exciting, but it's also the worst time to move." So this year I am trying to keep it very small. Normally our Christmas is exaggerated and huge. I love magic, so I love Santa and I love everything that entails. "

The family also celebrates Hanukkah.

