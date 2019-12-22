Christmas reminder: success in life depends on human goodness

Loading...

I will receive a beautiful painting this Christmas painted by Utah artist Kathy Peterson. The painting, titled "Goats and sheep", shows five goats and six sheep in a green meadow. Like all works of art, painting leaves room for a wide interpretation. It is precisely the interpretation of the painting that attracted me.

The New Testament students will remember the parable of the sheep and goats found in Matthew 25. In it, the Savior divides people according to their service to those in need. The sheep are exalted for feeding the hungry, sheltering strangers, dressing the naked and visiting the sick and imprisoned. Goats, on the other hand, are punished for not caring for those in need.

A casual reading of this parable produces an important but casual interpretation: God will judge us according to our service to others. This explanation works well, but a deeper and more thoughtful interpretation provides compelling ideas.

In my reflection, I ask and look for answers to several questions:

Who is the judge in this parable? It is certainly not us. We are not asked to separate the sheep from the goats. That is someone else's job … someone with much more wisdom, perspective and compassion.

What happens when we try to separate the sheep from the goats? We fail As Deseret News columnist Jerry Johnston once wrote on these pages, "I am never sure who is who. I have seen goats pretending they are sheep and sheep hidden in the skins of goats. When it comes to who is worthy and who no, I couldn't distinguish a sheep from a goat if the pituitary bit me. "

What if you like goats? This is me. I like their creative and brave spirits when they go up to their shelters, eat almost anything and find ways to escape from a fenced field. They are both intelligent, witty, full of personality and intensely original.

In biblical times, her hair provided fiber for temple clothing, milk and cheese offered sustenance, and the bellies created vessels to transport water. Goats were also offered as a religious sacrifice.

I do not believe that Christ put labels on people in the parable; He is a pastor to all of us. Labels get in the way of godliness and limit our love.

What does the parable teach us about true religion versus dogmas and creeds? I don't use the words "dogmas and creeds" lightly. Principles and beliefs are important, but the parable of sheep and goats teaches a powerful lesson: the conditions on which men and women are judged correctly. It is not by a set of rules; It is through the goodness of God, on which there is no limit.

We are asked to perfect this humanity in our lives. When it is refined, goodness comes naturally from the heart and shouts: "How do I love more completely?"

What would Christ do for people who feel marginalized? I am thinking of racial / ethnic minorities, our wonderful LGBTQ brothers and sisters and daughters and sons, refugees, socioeconomically disadvantaged and so many others who deserve our care, attentive hearing, understanding and service. Suddenly, dogmas, creeds and cultural norms fade away.

The religious leader James E. Talmage wrote: “Religion without morality, professions of piety without charity, church membership without proper responsibility for individual conduct in daily life, are nothing more than sound like dishes of metal. … Honesty in purpose, integrity of the soul, individual purity, freedom of conscience, willingness to do good to all men, even enemies, pure benevolence: these are some of the fruits by which the religion of Christ, who has a much greater importance. and value the promulgation of dogmas and the enunciation of theories. "

My Christmas painting of sheep and goats impresses me that success in life depends on well-maintained and well-intentioned human relationships. Human goodness and godly love without labels are at the center of everything. May we let this spirit prosper during our Christmas celebrations this year.

Natalie Gochnour is associate dean at the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah and chief economist of the Salt Lake Chamber.