Christmas pudding and sauce among the seven dangerous Christmas foods for dogs

Christmas pudding, alcohol and even sauce have been named in a list of Christmas foods that could poison canine companions.

Pet owners have been warned to keep their furry friends away from seven types of poisonous foods that may appear on festive plates this Christmas.

The pet food experts at PurePetFood.com have revealed a list of seven common Christmas foods and ingredients that could actually poison canine companions.

Christmas pudding, alcohol and even gravy can affect the health of dogs, potentially causing vomiting, seizures and kidney failure.

And like humans, dogs can have a hard time digesting dairy products, so cheese and all items containing milk or butter must also stay out of dog food bowls.

A spokesperson for Pure Pet Food said: "Christmas is the time to indulge in all of our favorite festive foods, and as they are part of the family, dogs should also be allowed to participate in some of the actions.

"However, there are a number of typical Christmas foods that present various hidden dangers to our four-legged friends.

"Always avoid alcohol and chocolate, as well as onions, leeks and shallots.

"If you want to treat your dog this Christmas, buy a Christmas dinner specially designed for dogs, or stick to safe human foods such as turkey meat, Brussels sprouts, potatoes and carrots."

1. Christmas pudding and chopped pies

Grapes and their dried products like currants, raisins and raisins are toxic to dogs, and ingestion, even in small amounts, can cause severe kidney failure. This includes foods that contain these products, such as Christmas puddings and minced pies.

2. Chocolate

Giving chocolate to dogs – no matter what type or quantity – should be avoided at all costs. The theobromine chemical, much like caffeine, is found in chocolate and is toxic to dogs. Even small amounts can cause restlessness, hyperexcitability, tremors, seizures and heart problems.

3. Onions

Onions, garlic, leeks, shallots and chives all belong to the Allium plant species and can cause toxicity, whether cooked or raw. At first there may be vomiting and diarrhea, but the main damage it causes is red blood cells, resulting in anemia. These symptoms may not appear immediately and may take 2-4 days, but as soon as you suspect poisoning, call your veterinarian immediately.

4. Sauce

As it is a staple food on the Christmas dinner table, many people will give their dog Christmas dinner leftovers which are smothered in the sauce, but it is really high in salt, so avoid that.

5. Dairy products

Dogs have a hard time consuming and digesting dairy products. Like some humans, they are intolerant to lactose products such as milk and cheese, which can cause stomach upset, diarrhea and vomiting.

6. Alcohol

There is often a lot of alcohol at Christmas, but make sure it is well away from your dog. Poisoning your dog with alcohol is very dangerous, causing some of the same effects that we have when we consume alcohol. Even small amounts found in cooked food should not be given to your dog, and veterinary assistance should be sought immediately if your dog accidentally ingests it.

7. Artificial sweeteners

A sugar-free sweetener called xylitol is often found in the sweets we consume at Christmas, as well as in chewing gum, mouthwashes and toothpaste. It is toxic to dogs and, although the amounts of different products vary, even a few candies can cause toxic effects in a small dog. It can induce the release of insulin in the body, causing a drop in blood sugar and sometimes damage to the liver. Signs of poisoning can be rapid or delayed and include vomiting, lethargy, seizures and comas.