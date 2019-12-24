Christmas of the situation is being derailed by cookies

Loading...

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is exchanging sweat for candy this Christmas.

But the tradition of baking cookies from his wife Lauren Pesce makes it difficult for Sorrentino to maintain his amateur physique.

"It's very difficult because I just recovered my six pack and everyone is baking cookies right now," Sorrentino recently told Page Six. "It's very, very disturbing because, you know, I just posted an Internet photo of me crushed again and now I'm eating cookies."

Since his release from prison in September after an eight-month sentence for tax evasion, Sorrentino has been posting snapshots of his workouts on his social networks and shares his pranks on his YouTube channel.

Pesce, 34, explained that his tradition of baking cookies has been in his family for years.

"I used to make cookies with my grandmother while growing up and all her private and personal recipes," Pesce said. “She is no longer with us, so I do it every year with my sisters and my mother. We just did that this weekend and it is a lot of fun because once that happens, everyone's house is full of cookies, that is, when the real season has started for us. "

In addition to sweets, Sorrentino expects a more traditional meal.

"We really go crazy with the seven fish for Christmas Eve," he said. "So we will definitely make Christmas Eve great again this year."

And when it comes to combining families, Pesce has a plan to make sure everyone is included.

"It's always fun to make a white elephant gift or something like a game to include everyone and break the ice," he said. "Our families know each other, but definitely, when you incorporate that kind of thing, it always makes everyone laugh."

