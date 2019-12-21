‘Christmas I Remember Best’: the healing power of peace

Loading...

By Julie Awerkamp

For the Deseret news

This is the sixth of the 10 winners in the annual Christmas writing contest of Deseret News, "Christmas I Remember Best".

"Are you all right? Because you look like a deer in the headlight.

I stared at the well-intentioned, but not so well spoken, doctor who had just informed me that he probably had breast cancer.

It was supposed to be a quick stop in his office to pick up antibiotics so I thought it was a simple infection before going out to dinner with my husband to celebrate his birthday. I was a 33-year-old busy mother and a mother of six children between the ages of 1 and 11, and cancer was the furthest thing from my mind.

The following days were blurred while waiting for an official diagnosis that arrived on December 13, 2011. In a seemingly cruel turn of faith, the dreaded phone call came a day when most of my family, including my husband, were beaten. for one of the worst stomach problems we've had. It was a day that will live forever in infamy in our family history.

Life had changed in an instant. I had what would turn out to be stage 3 breast cancer, and I was scheduled for surgery a few days after Christmas.

We were immediately bathed with care by wonderful family and friends. My children had a 12-day Christmas surprise to wait for every night, friends left food, Christmas books, flowers and letters full of kind words. I was so grateful for the distraction that the Christmas season, with all its wonder, could provide for my children.

I had good morning when I could almost forget that this Christmas was different, but then, in the midst of any worldly task I was doing, waves of fear hit me that would almost drop me. In those moments, all I could do was find a place to be alone (it's not easy in a house full of young children), listen to soothing music and breathe deeply until my heart stopped beating and I could cope again.

In the season of peace and joy, I felt everything but peace and joy.

On Christmas Eve, we met with my family for our traditional family party. As part of our annual "program", we would generally have a family talent show. I had expected the same this year, but my sister Holly had cleverly orchestrated something completely different. She distributed tea lights with batteries to everyone and then turned off the ceiling lights.

She said that because Christmas felt different, it didn't seem right to proceed as usual with the silly part of the program. Instead, my family had decided to give me the gift of Christ for Christmas.

Each family took turns telling a story from the Scriptures about Christ that had been meaningful to them during the difficult times of their lives, and then we sang a hymn that coincided with that story. As they shared, they turned on their small tea lights.

After everyone finished, Holly told me that the lights represented the faith and prayers of each family member who joined mine to help me pass this test. The tender and sacred feelings in that room were palpable and I felt the first peace movements.

Christmas day was a Sunday. We went to church and went up to the stage to sing with the neighborhood choir. The program was beautifully written. One of the numbers we were singing was Mack Wilberg's "The First Noel" arrangement.

When the soprano's notes shot up in the middle of that beautiful song, I suddenly felt the power of his message to the bottom. "Everything is true". That thought hit me so hard that I couldn't keep singing. "Everything is true, and that is why what I am going through is fine."

I felt it with certainty, and remained in the rest of the song with tears on my face, listening to the chorus of angels around me, and knowing that no matter what happened, it would be fine.

The following year was difficult; We go through surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and recovery. However, the feeling that emerged on Christmas Day stayed with me and helped me overcome it with gratitude in my heart for the baby born in Bethlehem who has the power to do things right.

Julie Awerkamp lives in American Fork.