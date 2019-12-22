‘Christmas I Remember Best’: Rescue after an expensive plant "Silver Bells"

Loading...

By Koko Head

For the Deseret news

This is the seventh of the 10 winners in the annual Christmas writing contest of Deseret News, "Christmas I Remember Best".

"Please! We really need your voice. Besides, Stephanie will be there." Sister O'Barr seduced.

After working with the youth in the church for years, I knew what buttons to press to recruit "volunteers" for a small group of young people to sing at an annual Christmas dinner of the company. Since many of the young people in our room sang in the various choirs of Mesa High School, including yours, it was an easy task.

Then, my crush on Stephanie tipped the scales and I reluctantly agreed. "If Stephanie leaves, then count on me."

Christmas program night came and I orchestrated a trip in the same car as Stephanie and her best friend LeAnn. I quickly learned that my crush so far unsuccessful in Stephanie required that I win the favor of her skeptical best friend. While we were preparing, Sister O & # 39; Barr handed me a copy of the program with the evening's entertainment. My heart stopped when I read: "Only for Koko Head -‘ Silver Bells ".

"Wait for it? I'm not doing one!" I protested.

“Look, we need another one. I know you know it. She continued.

"You don't understand," I complained, "I don't do alone, never!"

Sister O & # 39; Barr was not moved and said flatly: "Well, I guess tonight will be the first."

Stephanie and LeAnn stood nearby listening to the exchange. In unison, they echoed sarcastically of their feeling. "It's just" Silver Bells. "With my pride in the line and a dose of strategically managed group pressure, I relented. I was (swallowing) singing a solo.

We sing every Christmas number to the delight of the crowd. Then it was my turn. When I approached the microphone, I could feel the heartbeat of my kettle in my chest. I looked at my companion, LeAnn, at the piano with Stephanie sitting next to her to turn the pages. I nodded to LeAnn and then threw myself!

“City sidewalks, busy sidewalks dressed in festive style. There is a Christmas feeling in the air, "I sang in my best voice of 15 years. At the end of the first verse, my heart rate had slowed while the crowd smiled." Ugh! "I thought. Then it happened. I opened my mouth. to start the second verse and … nothing!

For five full seconds I remained with my mouth open to almost 100 guests. My mind was blank. There are no letters Nothing. Time stopped, except for LeAnn, who continued to play, no doubt waiting for the middle verse to resume. My face flushed when tears began to run for my checks.

Just when I was about to abandon hope and the microphone, an unexpected rescue came. LeAnn started again and she and Stephanie started singing the second verse as loudly as they could. Our mini choir and the dinner crowd, seeing my anguish, instinctively began to intervene as well. As my interpretation fog lifted, I followed his example (and lyrics) between intermittent sobs as our joint singing continued.

The applause was very strong and long as if saying: "It will be fine." The rest of the program was blurry as I placed myself in the back for the remaining songs, not wanting to make eye contact with anyone. Even Sister O & # 39; Barr, hard as a nail, felt sorry for me. I'm not sure why he didn't offer me any scores or why I didn't think at least writing the lyrics on a napkin!

On the way home I was inconsolable. I had embarrassed myself, spoiled the Christmas program and surely set the stage for a lot of future teasing. Instead, I received love and encouragement from my friends, yes, friends.

Instead of what was expected, "Way to go, but", Stephanie and LeAnn were determined to make me laugh and smile. They began to sing: “If you have the opportunity to find a frown, don't let it stay. Turn it over quickly and smile with a frown!

As much as I tried, I couldn't stop the smile that slowly began to spread from ear to ear and finally exploded into a wide smile. The car was filled with laughter, stories of more embarrassing moments and silent recreations of my memorable solo. His unexpected rescue and his gift of friendship made this Christmas the best memory.

46 years have passed since that Christmas musical plant. However, when I hear "Silver Bells" ringing, I don't think of myself alone and those hot tears. Instead, I think of the true friendship offered by two unlikely heroes who came to rescue me and lifted my spirits when I needed it most.

You see, the shame fades, the tears dry, but true friendship endures. Like the letters of "Silver Bells" securely put in my wallet!

Koko Head lives in Jacksonville, Florida.