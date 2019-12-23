‘Christmas I Remember Best’: how a pendant became a symbol of God's love

Loading...

By Barbara K Dutson

For the Deseret news

This is the eighth of the 10 winners in the annual Deseret News Christmas writing contest, "Christmas I Remember Best."

My husband and I serve a host service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building and in the Salt Lake Temple, where the brides take their photos in Temple Square. We meet people from all over the world and locally. We have the opportunity to tell you about the two buildings; Take them on tours of the "Old Hotel Utah" and sometimes share our testimonials. We have made some very close friends.

I have been treasuring some mini-miracles that I have been receiving lately, and humbly asked God on my mission day if he could give me another sweet and tender experience.

He told me: "Look carefully. Be aware of everything around you." I met wonderful people outside the temple, people who came to shop at Giving Machines in the lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, and visited some of my hosts, each one was special and beautiful.

My third place was the departure of the Legacy Theater. When I was asked to replace a host on the side of the entrance to start the movies at the last minute, I thought: "Barb, it doesn't seem like your" gift "is going to happen today. You won't have" people "contact in the theater" .

On the way to the entrance, I greeted a woman loaded with several bags. "How are you?" I asked. She said she was tired. I said: "Is it to come here?" I chuckled.

"No, I'm a genealogist and I've been making documents for the past two days. I love‘ Mr. Christmas from Krueger. " I saw that every Christmas while growing up. I can rest there. "Then he said, looking at the owl pendant on the crochet vest that my daughter had made me years ago," Oh, I love your owl. Would you mind if I looked at it more closely?

"It's so beautiful. It reminds me of something very special for me. I used to live in Virginia when my son died. We buried him in the cemetery next to his brother one block from our house. Waking up at dawn, he opened the window and I could hear an owl that brought me peace and tranquility. I went for a walk through the cemetery trying to see the owl. When I passed by the children's graves, I saw him! He was beautiful! I thanked him for taking care of my children and staying up all night to protect these children of mine. ”While he looked at me, he blinked his big black eyes and looked directly at Luke's grave and then again at me. I knew he understood me.

With tears in my eyes I said: "I have also lost two children." We walked to the theater.

While watching these moving films about sharing, serving others and comforting those who are sad, the Spirit whispered to me: "Give him your pendant." I touched my owl and thought: daughter My daughter gave it to me. It means a lot. "The Spirit whispered again." She needs it more. "

I entered the dark theater to unpin it without hooking my crochet vest. My heart was beating. I only had one minute before I had to start the next movie. I hurried to her and said, "Give me your hands."

He looked at me curiously and held out my cupped hands. I put the owl on them. She looked at him in disbelief. "I can't take this off!"

I held her head and kissed her and whispered, "I know, and yes, you can take it. This owl means something very tender and special to you. She cried. I kissed her head again." Take it. Take care of it and keep it sacred to you as I remember. They sent me today.

She whispered: "I was attracted to you today in the lobby!" (Three hours before!)

She got up and hugged me tightly. We both cry.

I knew from the inside that yes, that God had given me the experience I had asked for and that it had meant giving me another. Just before the movie ended, the Spirit said: "Go get your contact information." I did it, and also a photo with her! "

He pointed to his chest where he had held the owl pendant. She hugged me so hard. We feel the arms of the Savior around us.

We already contacted her and she wrote me her version of our experience. These are his words:

“When you put the owl in my hands, I knew that my two children were there and that God had given them permission to visit me, a humble mother, as a Christmas love gift from them, and I felt God's love even for those like them. Me, through the act of an earthly angel. "

Barbara Dutson lives in West Jordan.