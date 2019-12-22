Christmas gift subscriptions at half price!

Loading...

For the first time, our Christmas gift subscriptions are half price.

Right here!

We have three gift options at these parties:

1. Gift subscriptions. Again, these are half-price annual subscriptions, which means half of the usual $ 39.99. In addition, we will get you a very special original card, illustrated by our own Rob Ullman, customized for the team you choose. And from there, you can send the card yourself or print it to accompany your gift.

Simply touch the big box below:

2. Gift for yourself. Come on, let's not pretend that these are not your favorite gifts. If you have not heard it, our three-year Lunatic Level will end on December 31. So, if you want to extend your current subscription, regardless of when it ends, for an additional three years, you can do so this month at the current price of $ 87.

3. H2P. Yes, of course, our Pitt subscriptions are still in the gift mix. More on that in the next post just below.

We have never hidden that a large part of our annual income comes at this time of year, so we will press hard. And we appreciate all the help you can offer, whether it's sharing on Facebook, a RT on Twitter or especially a more personal word.

Thank you very much in advance for everything you do!

To continue reading, log in to your account: