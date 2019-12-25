Christmas Day 2019 test | The missing piece of the puzzle for Australia's push to # 1

Loading...

I think India has more talents in all areas and has more bases covered. Their batter is strong and deep, as is their fast bowling, which is not something you would have said about previous Indian sides. And their spin ranks are still powerful.

Australia is very strong with its world class bowling rhythm. They pose a threat to any composition of hitters.

Having a quality player from James Pattinson – although I felt he was a little behind in England – coming for Josh Hazlewood shows the depth in this area. There is also Jhye Richardson, who can launch outings at a high rate. I was very impressed with him last season.

Mitchell Swepson won a hat trick in the Sheffield Shield last month.

The development of Marnus Labuschagne with the bat relieved the pressure of Steve Smith and David Warner.

The spin bowling department concerns me. This is not a criticism of Nathan Lyon, whose record speaks for itself, but rather a reflection of what is going on under him.

We need a wrist spinner to emerge. Australian cricket was generally dominant when we were able to complement a strong stick and fast bowling with a note leggie.

Asking for the next Shane Warne is too much, but I would be more than happy with a player like Stuart MacGill: a real wicket spinner on the flat and slow bridges of India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan (or of the United Arab Emirates).

We lost our last away streak against each of these countries, although our performance in India in 2017, when we had full lineup, was an encouraging sign.

We are fighting on the subcontinent because the conditions are not suitable for our drummers or our pacemen, and we have nobody to play with Nathan.

But who is there? Steve O & # 39; Keefe has won a test for Australia in India, but he is 35 and is coming to the end. Jon Holland is injured.

Adam Zampa is so focused on the game of limited cricket that he did not develop as a red ball player. He can change his pace and be efficient with the white ball, but he will not turn sideways under cornering conditions.

Ashton Agar doesn't hit me either for being the spinner test Australia needs. With three wickets at 136 in the Sheffield Shield this season, its numbers are poor.

The Queensland leggie, Mitchell Swepson, seems to be next. He's spinning a bit but I'm worried, he only took one shot from five wickets in 39 first class matches.

Maybe Labuschagne can continue to work on his craft and be the melon that can help Lyon three or four on occasion.

Don't get me wrong, I think Australian cricket is in good shape, but if this is to be the next big Australian team, they need a spinner to spin the ball the other way in Lyon so so you can compete wherever you go.

However, we should not underestimate New Zealand, which has played very well in recent years under Kane Williamson.

They will be much more competitive at CWM as they will not have to deal with the rebound that caused their drummers to lose in Perth.

If Australia can eliminate the Black Caps and take the streak, you would say they are certainly back as a true contender at the top.

Mark Taylor has played 104 tests for Australia, 50 of which as captain, and is a former member of the board of directors of Cricket Australia

