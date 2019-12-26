Christmas Bureau of Edmonton reports donation loss for the year – Edmonton

Loading...

The Edmonton Christmas office said it had missed its donation goal this year.

The organization said it plans to raise $ 1.3 million, but has lost nearly $ 165,000.

It hopes to reach its goal by the end of the month.

"It's been a tough year in Edmonton for a lot of people, but unfortunately it also means there is more need in Edmonton," said Katherine Stavropoulos, marketing and communications manager at the Christmas office.

“We were still able to serve over 40,000 people in and around Edmonton. We hope to achieve our goal to ensure that all of this is done financially. "

According to Stavropoulos, about half of the people served by the organization are under the age of 12.

The Christmas office accepts donations year-round, but all donations received by the end of the year will go towards the 2019 goal.

"Every little bit counts and we appreciate every cent," said Stavropoulos.

Edmonton's Christmas office connects the needy with more than 85 social services. Since 1940, the organization has offered a festive meal to Edmontonians in need every Christmas in December.

Last year, 39,137 people received the Christmas dinner from the Christmas office. Of these, almost 15,000 were children under the age of 12 and around 4,700 were between the ages of 13 and 17.

