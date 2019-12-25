Christmas brings joy and family at Opportunity House in Vacaville – The Reporter

Loading...

The floor was covered with wrapping paper and the air was full of shouts of joy as the children showed their gifts to the parents that it was Christmas morning at the House of Opportunity.

With the smell of eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausages, filling the air, residents of the Vacaville shelter were greeted with a tasty breakfast made by Brandon Sanborn, one of the residents and staff members. Sandborn is a single father, with children aged 9 and 12, who has been living in the shelter for about a year. He plans to move to his own place soon.

Young Opportunity House residents are served a Christmas breakfast prepared by Brandon Sandborn, a single father living in the house with his two children (Joel Rosenbaum – The Reporter)

Stacks and piles of Christmas presents are stacked in the lobby under and around the tree. Jacqueline Cochran, the facility's executive assistant, said the gifts were donated by local churches, organizations and random families who stepped forward and made sure that each resident bathed in Christmas joy.

Ronnie Shafer from Vacaville was one of the people who stepped forward. Shafer toured all of Solano County and even Sacramento to make sure every child had a new bike. He delivered nine bicycles on Wednesday.

"I just wanted his Christmas to be great," Shafer said as he watched several of the young residents take their bicycles for a test ride in the hallway of the residence.

While she was sitting helping her 4-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, open her presents, Christina Bidou talked about spending the holidays with her and what Opportunity House has done for both of them. Currently, Aaliyah lives with her three days a week and is recovering her life with the help of the staff.

“It means everything to me because I am working to have it with me full time. It means a lot to me that I get the help I need to live here, ”he said.

Sitting on the couch with his mother, Magdalena, Isaac Montero, 7 commented that he was "surrounded by gifts."

Opportunity House residents (from left) Soriya Sandborn, 12, and her brother Sebastian, 9, Magdalena Montero and son Isaac, 7, look at all the Christmas presents piled under the tree in the lobby of the residence on Wednesday morning (Joel Rosenbaum – The reporter)

The Opportunity House resident, Heidi Romine, sat down and watched as her children Kash, 10, and Kruz, 9, happily opened their presents on Wednesday morning and laughed along with them while they showed each one. Romine's children live with her on weekends and holidays and she is working to get them full time.

"Christmas is about union and family, and being able to be in the same place with my children means everything to me," Romine said. "I almost thought I wasn't going to, the gift Opportunity House had given me, having them here with me means everything to me."

"It's very special," he said. "They gave me a blessing that I couldn't have asked for. It's the best Christmas present."