Christmas birthday tips for celebrities – The Reporter

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Annie Lennox, 65; CCH Pounder, 67; Sissy Spacek, 70; Jimmy Buffett, 73.

Happy birthday: secrets are best kept this year. If you are too loose with your words, they will come back to torment you. Look for any opportunity to generate positive financial changes. Consider reducing the size or stabbing a minimalist lifestyle. Question your address, where you put your energy and what makes you happy, then proceed. Their numbers are 5, 11, 18, 25, 32, 37, 46.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Share stories, ideas and plans, and you will be offered suggestions that will encourage you to start preparing to make positive changes in your life. Meeting with the family will be just what you need to lift your spirits. Romance is presented. 5 stars

TAURUS (from April 20 to May 20): a change of pace will make you a world of good. Go back to your roots, listen to veterans talk about the past and participate in a small free spirit action with the young people of the family will be memorable. 3 star

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): Dress up and enjoy the spirit of the season. Spending time with the people you love will encourage you and make you reflect on what you want to do next. Consider your options and be open to suggestions. Romance is on the rise. 3 star

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Emotions will arise if you don't keep yourself busy. Participate in the festivities and you will feel a sense of belonging. Someone dear to you will offer an unexpected proposal that will lead to a unique opportunity and a welcome change next year. 3 star

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Don't let what others do or say annoy you. Use your intelligence and charm to navigate through family dynamics, demands and differences. Holding light conversations and friendly gestures will help you avoid discord. 3 star

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): these are young and old. The information offered will be enlightening, and wisdom and enthusiasm will give you the fuel you need to carry out your plans. Do today all about family contributions and union. 5 stars

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): Speak from the heart, toast to the host and let someone you love know how much you care. Sharing your plans with family and friends will strengthen your commitment to move forward. An unexpected change will have its benefits. 4 stars

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): use your energy well. Offer to lend a hand, prepare to entertain and chat with those who need a little attention, but keep track of what makes you happy and healthy. 3 star

SAGITTARIUS (from November 22 to December 21): Participate in the physical aspect of the holiday season, play with the young people of the family or establish a rigorous routine that guarantees physical fitness. Do something that improves your relationship with someone you love. 3 star

CAPRICORN (from December 22 to January 19): the changes that take place at home will have an effect on your physical well-being. Stick to the basics, do not overdo it and listen to the advice of someone close to you. Family secrets are not shared with strangers. 3 star

AQUARIUS (from January 20 to February 18): the time you spend with your loved ones will generate a positive change. A financial gain is evident. Share your thoughts and feelings and focus on positive progress and a healthier lifestyle. 4 stars

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): keep your emotions hidden and your opinions for yourself. Listen, observe and be useful. Show greater understanding and compassion towards others, and you will avoid criticism and negativity. An unexpected gift will take you by surprise. 2 stars

Birthday baby: you are talkative, changing and sensitive. You are impulsive and open minded.

