Christmas arrived early for Malone, but its extension was not a gift; was won

Loading...

April 10, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Christmas arrived early for Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

The night before Christmas, the Nuggets and Malone, whose agreement was to end at the end of the 2020-21 season, agreed to an extension of the contract that the team announced by email.

Details of the new Malone extension were not announced in the email, according to team policy, but this contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, will take him through the 2022-23 season, which means that it is An additional extension of two years. of the two-year extension he signed last year.

Malone assumed the functions of head coach of the Nuggets to start the 2015-16 season, after being inexplicably fired by the Sacramento Kings, and Nuggets won only 33 games in his first season.

While 33 wins are far from being a winning season, Malone began to rebuild the mostly broken culture he inherited. It took time, but as the years went by, the feeling of stability and a strong culture continued to increase, as did the number of victories.

In 2016-17, Malone made the decision not only to start Nikola Jokic, who was still almost completely unknown at the time, but built the entire offensive around him. Because of that choice, the Nuggets found their superstar and began planting the seeds that eventually bloomed in the contender they are today. Oh, and Malone increased his team's total wins from 33 to 40 wins, while he was only one game away from the playoffs, which would have been his first postseason appearance since the 2012-13 season.

In the 2017-18 season, the Nuggets began to find the basis of what could be a really good team. They were able to sign Paul Millsap, their largest free agent firm in recent memory, to a three-year contract for a total value of $ 90 million. When Millsap talked about the reasons he chose Denver during his introductory press conference, two of the reasons he noticed were the easy buckets he was going to receive from Jokic and his meeting with Malone.

While increasing the Nuggets' total wins from 40 to 46 is impressive, Millsap's influence on Jokic and his passive playing style was the most important development of that season. Millsap, who was in Denver in part because of Jokic's talent and Malone's persuasion, was the person who got Jokic to appropriate the Nuggets as his best player and accept the role of being a star. That growth in Jokic being catalyzed by Millsap was as significant as at any other time in this iteration of the Nuggets and would not have happened without Malone's confidence in Jokic and his meeting with Millsap.

2017-18 was also the year that Jamal Murray and Gary Harris began to prove that they could be one of the best tandems in the league and the ideal offensive partner with Jokic. That fact can also be attributed to Malone and his player development staff.

The Nuggets finally lost their infamous play-in game on the last day of the regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves and missed the playoffs for a single game for the second consecutive year, but that was the year the league was notified.

Last year, in 2018-19, Malone led the Nuggets to a record of 54-28, which was the second highest number of victories in franchise history. Jokic finished fourth in the Most Valuable Player race, was selected for his first All-Star Game, and was also chosen as the NBA center of the first team after averaging 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

Denver also made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-12 season and won its first playoff series since 2008-09. During the playoffs, Jokic averaged numbers [25.1 points, 13 rebounds and 8.4 assists] that only Oscar Robertson himself has achieved. Malone sailed on a list of young Nuggets through two series of seven games, the first against the San Antonio Spurs and then against the Portland Trail Blazers, during their first postseason basketball experience and answered many questions people had about the Nuggets ability to thrive in the playoffs

During those four years, Malone has increased the total Nuggets wins by 24 wins since its 30-52 season in 2014-15, the year before Malone arrived, which is simply amazing.

Denver has improved every season and, after winning 54 games last year, the Nuggets are currently on track to win 59 games in 2019-20 while they wear the second best defense in basketball. His offense has not yet fully clicked, Jokic started the season very slowly, and Malone has had to navigate extremely difficult list decisions with 12 viable options for rotation, but regardless of all that, the Nuggets sit on the second seed of the Western conference once again.

Those are just some of the reasons why Nuggets governor Josh Kroenke, basketball operations president Tim Connelly, and general manager Arturas Karnisovas granted Malone his extension.

“We have been very fortunate that coach Malone leads our resurgence. His tireless work ethic and passion are clearly reflected in the continuous improvement of our list, "said Tim Connelly via team email." We are very excited to continue leading our team as we try to build an organization at the championship level. "

One of the many buzzwords to describe this Nuggets team is continuity. They have not mortgaged their future by exchanging their young and talented players for older veterans. They have followed the path and have developed this team organically at home. While continuity with the list has clearly benefited the Nuggets franchise, that is not the only type of continuity that Denver takes pride in.

Connelly, Malone and Kroenke have talked about the idea of ​​"alignment" and how important it is for sustained success. Nuggets do not want revolving doors for coaches and executives. Instead, they have remained patient and allowed Connelly and Malone to develop; Like the Nuggets list.

Keeping that continuity and alignment intact was another reason for Malone's extension, as Kroenke stated in the press release, and Kroenke should be given credit for stepping up and making an extension ahead of time.

"This season and the team have had to do with continuity, with coach Malone as the first piece of that," said Josh Kroenke. “We are delighted to continue leading this promising young list and we are excited about what the future holds. Coach Malone has been instrumental in the success of this organization and will continue to be so. "

After a sadly frustrating Kings, in a decision that can only be described as a panic movement, Malone has now been rewarded with two separate extensions more than 18 months before Denver expired his contract. In terms of security, the Nuggets have taken care of Malone and, in return, Malone has developed a team that apparently has the best chance of bringing an NBA title to Mile High City in the franchise's history.

It is safe to say that Malone and the Nuggets feel grateful at these parties.

"I would like to thank Josh, Stan and the entire Kroenke family, along with Tim Connelly and the main office, for continuing to believe and trust me as their head coach," Malone said by team email. “None of this would be possible without the hard work, dedication and trust of our players, as well as the entire coaching staff. I would also like to thank the incredible fans in Denver who have helped make the Pepsi Center one of the most difficult places to play in the NBA once again.

"I look forward to continuing our ultimate goal of winning NBA championships."