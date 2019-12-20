Christianity Today called evangelicals who support President Trump. What will change?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The editorial in an evangelical magazine calling Christians to leave President Donald Trump certainly made people talk, but will it change the way someone votes?

It is quite unlikely, according to Christian leaders and even the author of the piece, since the president's strongest evangelical supporters stopped getting involved with the magazine a long time ago.

“We speak for moderate evangelicals, center right and center left. On the right, they don't read us. They don't care what we think, "Mark Galli, editor in chief of Christianity Today, told The Atlantic shortly after the editorial was published Thursday night.

Many of the religious and political leaders frustrated by the editorial echoed this assessment in their responses, describing Galli's work as inconsequential and wrong.

"It is obvious that Christianity Today has moved to the left and represents the liberal elitist wing of evangelicalism," Franklin Graham, son of the magazine's founder, Billy Graham, wrote in a long Facebook post.

President Donald Trump called Christianity Today a "far-left magazine" in a tweet on Friday morning.

Galli told The Atlantic that the goal of the editorial was not to convince all evangelical Christians to see the president the same way he did. Instead, it was to highlight what is at stake in the political trial process and the upcoming elections.

"It is not my responsibility to heal the gap between evangelicals. It is not my responsibility to bring peace to the world. My responsibility, given the position I have, whatever it is, is telling the truth," Galli told The Atlantic.

In the editorial, Galli criticized evangelicals who are willing to ignore the president's moral indiscretions to ensure greater protection of religious freedom and conservative judges of the Supreme Court. He said that this political negotiation undermines the testimony of the Christian community to non-believers.

“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump despite his blackened moral record, we could say this: remember who they are and who they serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences his testimony before his Lord and Savior, ”Galli wrote.

The magazine spoke against Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon when the full extent of his misdeeds became apparent, and Galli said he felt it was important to do the same this year.

"Yes, (Trump) did something good for which I am grateful. But the moral scales are no longer balanced. It is time for him to leave the house, so to speak," Galli told The Atlantic, comparing the president with a husband abusive who is also a great father to his children.

According to an October Survey of the Public Religion Research Institute. There were not enough respondents of Latter-day Saints to register for the survey results.

The Christianity Today editorial went viral on Thursday night and Christianity Today was a trend on Twitter. But even supporters of Galli's piece fear that he will achieve little more than add fuel to existing disagreements.

"Trump and his white evangelical allies are basically correct in their comments on Christianity Today: that editorial will not matter. CT is irrelevant in the political calculations of white evangelicals. They lost their chance," tweeted David Gibson, who heads the Center for Religion and Fordham University Culture.

Regardless of how the editorial affects the votes of evangelicals, it is good that more people are aware of the diversity of political opinions within the Christian community, other religious leaders said.

"It is unlikely that the CT statement will change someone's opinion on central issues, but what it can do is help rebuild the public testimony of the church, give courage to besieged Christians (e) illustrate the heterogeneity of evangelicals" "tweeted Reverend Duke Kwon, who runs Grace Meridian Hill, a church in Washington, DC