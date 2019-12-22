Chris Lynn narrowly misses the fastest century record in history

Loading...

The match between the Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers in Canberra was sensationally canceled after heavy smoke entered Manuka Oval's field, with points split between the two teams.

The Thunder already had enough points on the board to win after five overs, but BBL rules require a minimum of five overs in the second inning to constitute a game. Cricket Australia and the players' association are currently working on an air quality policy, fearing that smoke will affect the New Years test.

Josh Philippe of the Sixers bats during the Big Bash League.Credit: AAP

At the start of the game, large screens lit up the CIS with calls for donations to the RFS, with links to where to donate scattered during breaks.

Before the game, the Sixers were forced to make a last-minute change to the team, tension in the right calf still bothering Steve O & # 39; Keefe after the opening on Wednesday.

Ben Dwarshuis started bowling for the day, calling for an early wicket that saw Max Bryant walking in a 1-6 for Brisbane. But Chris Lynn helped the Heat show what his team could do, quickly rushing to claim half a century of only 20 deliveries in partnership with Sam Heazlett.

Loading

Lynn's performance was the gift that kept on giving for the Christmas bang, hitting 11 sixths to a Sunday night festive crowd of 14891.

Despite being visibly disappointed with the 94, the remarkable effort prompted Chris Lynn to become the first male player to win 2000 BBL runs. Lynn's success was made even more impressive when he confirmed after his departure that he had struggled to injure his ribs throughout the match.

Lynn's impressive configuration was continued by Matt Renshaw and James Peirson who helped dominate the Heat over the Sixers by bringing the scoreboard to 4/169. Peirson was sacked with 25, bringing Ben Cutting into the game for the 18th. The duo managed to build the game to a goal of 209, the highest score ever against the Sixers for the Heat.

The number also matched the Heat's highest BBL score ever.

"It's nice to have a few points on the board," said Renshaw after eliminating 69 points.

The Sixers were disappointing in their return to the field, with an early wicket a bad omen for Sydney's chances of reaching 210. With Daniel Hughes upset by Renshaw for eight, it was time for the Sixers to put the things in motion.

The effort of the men in magenta continued to disappoint, the wickets claimed against Josh Philippe and James Vince bringing the score to 3/65. Bad luck continued for Sydney, despite a six-star shot from Captain Moises Henriques who made his way onto the roof of the member's gallery.

A Christmas miracle did not come for Sydney, who finished 7/161.

Sarah is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading