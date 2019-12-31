Chris Jericho replied to Tanahashi's request for an AEW title

Loading...

As announced, Chris Jericho v Hiroshi Tanahashi was the one-off match on New Japan Pro Wrestling & # 39; s Wrestle Kingdom 14 with the least build, mainly advertised as a battle between legends. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Tanahashi added an interesting element to the match when he said that if he beat Jericho at the Tokyo Dome, he would want a shot at the AEW World Cup.

Since AEW and NJPW have no official partnership (like the one that has NJPW with CMLL and AEW with AAA) and the companies have rarely recognized each other in their wrestling programs, the Ace's comment has given rise to fierce speculation as to whether this is one was a real target for the game and if so, what would that mean, especially given the recent negative comments from some AEW talents about New Japan.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWmy1Gw_M8Y (/ embed)

It remains to be seen what this means for the future interaction between AEW and NJPW. From this weekend, however, Tanahashi can officially earn a shot at the AEW championship. Jericho brought the news up in a YouTube video that begins by claiming that he can "speak and read perfect Japanese". This is how he learned what Tanahashi told Tokyo Sports. Le Champion said he asked Tony Khan if he could comply with Asses' request, and he said yes. So if you can beat me at the Tokyo Dome, I'll give you a championship game for the AEW title. "

NJPW has republished this video with an additional match graphic at the end on its YouTube channel and advertised this new provision on all social media platforms. Official AEW accounts had not shared the video at the time of writing.

Does this change your forecast for Jericho vs. Tanahashi? Could you see the ace appear in AEW or Jericho defend his title on a New Japan show? Let us know in the comments.

(tagsToTranslate) prowrestling (t) aew (t) all elite wrestling (t) chris jericho (t) hiroshi tanahashi (t) new japan pro wrestling (t) njpw (t) wrestle kingdom (t) wrestle kingdom 14