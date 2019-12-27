Chris Evans gave his dog the sexy sweater & # 39; Knives Out & # 39;

Loading...

Sweater weather goes to dogs.

Chris Evans dressed his Dodger dog in his own version of the cable knit sweater that the actor wore in "Knives Out" that led the Internet to a frenzy related to fashion.

This week, the 38-year-old movie star tweeted photos of her mixed-race boxer wearing a cream-colored turtleneck that looks almost identical to his.

Several fans then published their own puppies in similar cardigans.

"I also wove my little friend!" Wrote a fan. Another added: "Katy has a sweater like the one we bought from Chewy, if she wonders where to get it."

And the "Knives Out" aspect is not just for guys and dogs.

"My cat has exactly the same omg," a fan tweeted.

In early December, the Internet exploded on the stocky actor in the cozy sweater.

"I was at the premiere last night and I'm pretty sure people cheered and cheered when that sweater came out," actress Mara Wilson tweeted.

TV writer Ira Madison III intervened: "I just ordered Chris Evans' sweater from Knives Out and I can't wait to fuck him."

.