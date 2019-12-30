Chinese-made OLED screens in 2020 iPhones, says report

Loading...

Some iPhones from 2020 and 2021 have Chinese OLED screens for the first time, according to Korean analysts.

The report says that BOE & # 39; s negotiations with Apple have been successful and that by 2021 it will deliver more OLED panels than LG …

NordVPN

RPRNA reports that Samsung remains Apple's most important OLED supplier.

BOE will deliver OLED screens for the iPhones in 2020, more than LG and less than Samsung.

BOE has recently become the global leader of the LCD TV panel and now the company has shifted its focus to OLED panels.

According to Korean media reports, the OLED screen of BOE Samsung will give strong competition in the next two years. BOE can ship the OLED panels to Apple in 2020. According to South Korean analysts, BOE will ship 45 million OLED panels for the iPhone in 2021.

Samsung still retains most of the iPhone orders, but the orders fell last year. In 2017, Samsung was the largest supplier of OLED screens to Apple & # 39; s iPhone.

BOE already makes LCD screens for both iPads and MacBooks.

In 2017, it was suggested for the first time that BOE threw Apple for OLED orders, with a report in February this year that Apple was considering this. The idea was stimulated by another report that BOE invested in the same next-generation OLED technology as Samsung.

Existing iPhone screens have a separate touch-sensitive layer that sits on top of the actual screen. But Samsung offers a next-generation design known as touch-integrated flexible OLED panels with which, as the name suggests, both tasks can be performed within a single layer.

These screens would be lighter and thinner, and possibly cheaper to produce, and Samsung would have talked to Apple last year.

The Korea Herald today reports that the Chinese display manufacturer BOE is investing in the same technology. It has already picked up orders from Huawei and hopes to do the same with Apple.

Apple is happy to diversify its supply chain, one of the reasons it supports rescue plans for Japan Display, another potential supplier of OLED screens for future iPhones. So both OLED screens made in China and Japanese screens are likely to appear on the map in the coming years.

Image: Shutterstock

FTC: we use earnings from auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAtOjZIbA0I [/ embed]