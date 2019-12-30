China Sentences 3 Researchers to Genetic Babies – National

Loading...

A Chinese scientist who sparked an ethical debate alleging that he had produced the world's first genetically modified babies was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for his research, the state media said.

Mr. Jiankui, who was sentenced for practicing medicine without a license, was fined 3 million yuan (USD 430,000) by a court in Shenzhen City, south China, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. Two other researchers involved in the project received lower fines and fines.

The ruling states that, according to Xinhua, the three defendants received no medical qualifications, sought fame and profit, deliberately violated Chinese scientific research regulations, and exceeded an ethical limit in both scientific research and medicine.

The court said the researchers were involved in the birth of three genetically-born babies from two women, confirming reports of a third baby. They were also said to have produced ethical review documents.

He, the lead researcher, shocked the scientific world when he announced in November 2018 that he had changed the embryos of twin girls who were born in the same month. He described his work in exclusive interviews with The Associated Press.

The announcement sparked a global debate on the ethics of gene editing. He said he tried using a tool called CRISPR to deactivate a gene that enables the AIDS virus to enter a cell to give the girls the ability to resist the infection. The girls' identity has not been released and it is not clear whether the experiment was successful.

The CRISPR tool has been tested elsewhere in adults for the treatment of diseases, but many scientists have criticized that its work is medically unnecessary and unethical because any genetic changes could be passed on to future generations. The United States prohibits the processing of embryos with the exception of laboratory tests.

He, known as the "JK," told the AP in 2018 that he felt strongly responsible for setting an example and that society would decide whether to continue the practice. He disappeared into an apartment in Shenzhen shortly after his research results were announced at a conference in Hong Kong 13 months ago that was apparently detained by the authorities.

It was not clear whether the three-year sentence included the time he had already spent in Chinese detention.

Dr. William Hurlbut, a Stanford University bioethicist whose advice he sought more than a year before his experiment, said he took pity on the scientist, his wife, and two young daughters.

"I warned him that things could end this way, but it was just too late," Hurlbut wrote in an email to the AP and the director of the US National Institutes of Health, Dr. at the University of California, Berkeley.

"Sad story – everyone has lost something (JK, his family, colleagues, and country), but the only benefit is that the world is awakened to the seriousness of our advancing genetic engineering," Hurlbut wrote.

He studied in the United States before setting up a laboratory at the Southern University of Science and Technology in China in Shenzhen, a city in Guangdong Province bordering Hong Kong. The verdict accused him of working with Zhang Renli and Qin Jinzhou, who worked at medical institutes in the same province.

Zhang was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 1 million yuan, Xinhua said. Qin was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but with two years of reparation and a 500,000 yuan fine.

