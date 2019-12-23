China plans tariff cuts for more than 850 products – National

Loading...

China announced on Monday that it would lower tariffs on more than 850 products, including frozen pork, asthma, and diabetes medicines, as well as some high-tech components to improve its economy, as of January 1.

The steps announced by the Treasury on Monday follow a tentative agreement between Beijing and Washington to resolve a trade war that has shaken financial markets and increased pressure on global growth.

CONTINUE READING:

The United States agrees to suspend tariffs on Chinese goods through commercial transactions: sources



"The move is intended to promote the coordinated development of trade and the environment," said the official Xinhua news agency.

Xinhua and other state media said temporary import duties would be lower than most-favored-nation rates.

Beijing has taken a number of market opening measures and tariff cuts to revive economic growth, which fell to a three-decade low of 6% last quarter.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:23

Trump says tariffs will remain on China to complete phase 2 of the trade agreement, and USMCA will pass soon

Trump says tariffs will remain on China to complete phase 2 of the trade agreement, and USMCA will pass soon

The Treasury said the new tariff cuts would apply mainly to products with scarce stock and foreign products for everyday use.

The government has tried to cool rising pig prices and boost imports as China faces an epidemic of African swine fever that has depleted its pork stocks. Reducing tariffs on some types of semiconductors would help the high-tech industry that the ruling Communist Party wants to make world leaders.

The government also pledged on Monday to open its oil, telecommunications and electricity markets to private competitors as the ruling Communist Party tries to support growth in the slowing, state-dominated economy.

CONTINUE READING:

US economy continues to grow despite China's trade war: analysts



The cabinet said private companies would be treated the same as state companies in more industries. The announcement did not contain any details regarding property restrictions or other possible restrictions for private companies or whether foreign investors would be admitted. A schedule was said to be developed.

The declaration promised to introduce market competition in key industries such as electricity, telecommunications, rail, oil and natural gas. For the first time, private companies are expected to provide basic telecommunications services and invest in power generation and distribution.

Beijing has lifted restrictions on full foreign ownership of electric car manufacturing and plans to extend it to the entire auto industry by 2021. Regulators have also promised to allow full foreign ownership of banks, insurance companies and other financial companies.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR