Chilliwack firefighters extinguish marijuana growing fires

Published on December 21, 2019 at 11:42 pm

The Chilliwack Fire Department put out a fire on a structure used as a marijuana farm late Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Chilliwack fire department was called to a second alarm in the 50000 block on Elk View Road.

Upon arrival, the crews saw heavy smoke from a two-story store building.

Firefighters were given access and managed to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

