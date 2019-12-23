Children bring Christmas cheer to retirees with a party

Loading...

published:

2:57 p.m.

Monday December 23, 2019

Children from a Wakefield school brought Christmas cheer to retirees living in sheltered housing.

Wrenthorpe Academy students welcomed residents of Brantwood Hall to share party food and make Christmas hats.

Wrenthorpe Acadmey early childhood students enjoyed a Christmas party with people from the neighboring residence.

Sally Mayman, early childhood manager at school, said: "It makes me extremely proud to step back and watch the youngest children in our school take ownership of an important event like this. .

"Children are great ambassadors for the school, and even at such a young age, we can count on them to create such a wonderful event where they can give something back to our community."

As part of our Celebrate Host Year children theme, the school focused on the different types of celebrations that people participate in.

As a highlight of this topic, the children planned and prepared their own party for the residents of Brantwood Hall.

