Chick-fil-A, Cosmo the Cougar and a challenge for Congress: These are the opinions that changed us in 2019

Loading...

This year was full of events and stories that led us to boost our thinking, look beyond the obvious and refine the principles. Here are the conversations, perspectives and opinions that helped shape our 2019.

In January, the government's record closure encouraged the editorial board to promote a solution that would end the closure and would be considered a "victory" for both Republicans and Democrats.

"Republican senators should propose a bill that includes at least part of the money for the wall, say half of the $ 5.7 billion that President Trump wants, as well as a strong codification of DACA, the Deferred Action program for the Arrivals in Childhood that exists today just because President Obama issued an executive order, ”the board wrote.

In February, the Jussie Smollett scandal and each subsequent development gave rise to questions and conversations about the corrosive effects and the danger of instant certainty.



"Instant certainty is the ruin of this generation," the editorial board wrote. “It is a barrier to trust and the enemy of truth. Worse, he seems unwilling to worship celebrities at the expense of lesser-known innocent victims. ”

An opinion of a former Cosmo the Cougar encouraged and promoted the understanding of the LGBT community.

Nate Edwards, BYU

Charlie Bird asked for love and compassion for LGBT people in faith communities and beyond. The piece sparked a conversation about LGBT Latter-day Saints and encouraged others to listen to them.

"By actively showing love and acceptance, we can create a space where people can take off their masks, without being subject to the isolation and hopelessness that comes with feeling forced to hide who they really are," Bird wrote.

Immediately after the tolerance talks, news came from a Texas city council that banned Chick-fil-A at the nearby airport.

This led to a conversation about the limits of tolerance, the issue of separating a business from the view of its owners. The editorial board warned against blurred lines of religion and tolerance to the point of confusion:

"The more the country blurs that line, the less likely it is to find the commitments that really guarantee equity for all."

Shortly afterwards an announcement came from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that a 2015 policy regarding baptism for children of LGBT parents would be revoked.

The news ignited the conversation of Latter-day Saints and others, which generated questions about the role of revelation in religious life. The editorial board addressed the news with a look at the paradox, the revelation and the notion of "proving opposites."

"In some aspects, this process may not be completely different from the hard work of democracy," the board wrote. "Proving the paradox of individual freedom and community responsibility, for example, describes some of the most important political moments in the United States."

Comments that infer a correlation between the policies of Latter-day Saints and LGBT youth suicide led to an insightful opinion of guests about the danger of inaccurate claims.

The authors asked the question, "What is a fact and what is speculation?" And then they immersed themselves in the numbers and data surrounding the claims, they also explored what else can be done to avoid further losses.

"Some LGBTQ youth are struggling seriously with their faith experiences," the authors wrote. “Others get protection from their faith experiences and communities. Both are authentic lived realities. Both must be heard and understood. "

Harvard's rejection of a Florida student for past comments was a hot debate.

Jay Evensen used the story as an example of the traps of growing up in the modern world.

"Errors similar to those that you and I could have made decades ago in relative darkness are published indelibly today on a website that, in fact, is worldwide," Evensen said.

Two massive shootings in a weekend, in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, sparked a discussion about gun control, public safety and mental health.

Marshall Gorby, Dayton Daily News through Associated Press

The editorial board of Deseret News challenged Congress to advance on these fronts within 21 days.

"No law or group of laws will guarantee that no more tragedies of this kind occur, and legislation is not the only answer to such a big problem," the board said. "But a concerted and bipartisan effort that brings the nation together in the same way as Pearl Harbor, the race to the moon or efforts to curb the consumption of energized cigarettes from previous generations, would make a difference."

The shooting also provoked a reflection of three millennials about growing up with the tragedy and being part of the "Columbine generation."

The three writers talked about the conversations that took place with their peers, the reactions to the recent shootings and the making of changes.

During the summer, Utah Senator Mitt Romney sat down with the editorial board of Deseret News to discuss a variety of issues.

Iran, arms control and the future of the Republican party were important issues that resulted in a question and answer session with the first year senator.

Medical care has been a popular topic throughout the year, with news of rising drug prices and discussions about access to care.

Many use Scandinavia as an example of a better welfare system. Jay Evensen responded to this belief, saying, among other things, that "it is not fair to use Sweden as an example because, for most of the time it has offered universal attention, it has been a mostly homogeneous nation."

As the seasons began to change, the findings of the American Family Survey brought conversations about the state of the family across the country.

The most important conclusion of the survey is that Americans have more in common than differences, and that reports of the collapse of the American family are exaggerated in many respects.

The editorial board discussed the dangers of a pessimistic attitude when looking at family life:

"Leaders tend to focus and even emphasize the negative to better highlight what they can do to help, and although negative stories have a broader appeal than positive ones, they can cause negative effects."

With the 2020 presidential candidates accelerating the campaigns, Christian Sagers investigated one of the most popular words: socialism.

"Instead of idealizing a system loaded with complex linguistic nuances, presidential candidates would do better to spread the word and focus on unique American solutions to our problem," he wrote.

The wise also focused on issues that should concern young voters, and what presidential candidates should talk about.



Mark Lennihan, Associated Press

"There is exactly one problem that will have the greatest impact on the millennium generation in the coming decades: reduce national debt," Sagers said. “That should facilitate the search for the right candidate; however, I will distil it in case I have little time: nobody qualifies. "

More controversy surrounding Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh made headlines this year.

Savannah Hopkinson encouraged to heal the wounds and let the victims find peace.

Opinion editor Boyd Matheson responded to an opinion article in The Washington Post that compared Brigham Young's leadership with that of President Donald Trump.

"A more complete history of such leaders, politicians, religious or business, with a long-term perspective, including a small background perspective, is always more meaningful," Matheson argued.

In Utah, a failed ban on conversion therapy led to a proposed rule issued by a state agency. He discussed his nuances.

An opinion from the guests shed light on the position of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regarding conversion therapy and deepened more than most headlines said.

"Complex issues require caution and prudence," the authors recalled.

Recently, a Washington Post report on the finances of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints aroused reactions.

In the opinion of the guests, the authors argued that information about church properties should be good news.

"Fortunately, underlining the possessions of the church, the article in the Post and the whistleblower will call attention to an institutional model that is really working," the authors wrote.

In response to the same article, opinion editor Boyd Matheson posed the question: Is the church rich or enriching? He compared the financial approach of the church with that of Congress:

"A government that is indebted now, at best, will be unable to enrich or help its citizens without accumulating resources for rainy days today that may unfold during an economic downturn in the future."