Chicago Bulls Holiday Wishlist: In search of crime

Despite an extremely disappointing start, the Chicago Bulls are about to play in the Eastern Conference. That says as much about the State of the East as it does about Chicago, but after an interesting off-season there are a lot of talents that are suitable for the bulls, and that leaves a lot of intrigue for the present and the future.

In this part of our Holiday Wishlist series we will examine what the bulls will be looking for during the holiday season, including concerns about the current list and what could come in the future.

# 1: Otto Porter in good health

It's not ideal to have the highest paid player on the list on the shelf. Porter is not the best player for the bulls, even though he is healthy, but the combo striker activates many boxes. He hasn't played in a game since November 6th, and when he left the field this season, Chicago just wasn't the same.

Porter could opt for a $ 28.5 million salary next season, and if that happens the cops will need even more from him. In the meantime, the cops are without someone who can do what they do on the basketball court. If you need more evidence of this, Chicago's legitimate decision to regularly play Kris Dunn in the small forward position is just the thing for you.

# 2: Lauri Markkanen is found again

In the third year Markkanen has the worst season of his career. This is not supposed to work that way, but the previous lottery provided the worst numbers for career in field goals (41.1 percent), three-point percent (33.2 percent), points (14.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.8 per game). At least part of this decline could be attributed to the small sample size, but the bulls simply cannot afford it given the existing lineup.

Markkanen has always been a defensive player with question marks and up to this point these questions are answered. However, it is easier to get involved when the offense clicks, and the bulls have done a good job of surrounding him with talents that fit to acquire Thaddeus Young and draw Wendell Carter. All of Markkanen's theory is that he would be a dynamic all-court option as an offensive player, and the cops need this player to reappear.

# 3: Offensive help

Some of Chicago's offensive struggles can be traced back to the fact that Markkanen was concerned about his stand, but even if he cooked, that wouldn't solve everything. At the moment the Bulls have exactly one player (Zach LaVine) who would be described as really above average at this end of the floor, and that's just not a recipe for a permanent rating.

Chicago ranks solid among the last five by most offensive criteria, and while LaVine is able to use a large number of applications, it cannot do so on its own. Some of the team's issues stem from the fact that Coby White, the rookie lottery choice, is not yet ready to play. However, since the cops defend themselves defensively, they make great compromises. The urgency to change the season is probably not there where Chicago is, but on a large scale it is not difficult to find out that crime is the problem.

