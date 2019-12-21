Chevy Silverado does not notice slow traffic – and so does Cammer

Loading...

Now this is a crash that absolutely, 100%, could have been avoided by both parties. You can already see in the video after 5 seconds that the traffic was slowing in front of you, while the Silverado driver and the driver of the dashcam vehicle still did 120 km / h.

You can even hear the cammer's collision warning system, while the white Silverado starts to brake and doesn't slide so gracefully into a 180-degree turn.

The cammer was so close that he also had to turn off the road. It was so close that we weren't sure if the two vehicles made contact, with the cammer also braking and steering to the left, probably the front of the Chevy misses by just a few centimeters and barely managed to hit the barrier. According to the time stamp of the dashcam, the incident took place on December 6, somewhere along the Interstate 49.

If you do not see slow traffic, this is a major problem, which often leads to a fairly heavy impact, given that one or more vehicles automatically drive at higher speeds than the car in front. To be honest, the cammer showed pretty good reflexes, just not good enough to completely avoid that off-road excursion. Also, good reflexes do not necessarily make up for a bad judgment, which may just as well be the moral of this incident.

In the end it was good that no other vehicles were involved and, if we had to guess, we would say that no one was injured. Hopefully both drivers now understand the importance of a safe distance to the vehicle in front.

