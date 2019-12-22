Chemist Warehouse sees sales and profits slow in difficult retail environment

Loading...

Revenues decreased slightly, down 0.7% from $ 300.8 million to $ 298.6 million, but again sharply down from $ 400 million in 2016.

Chemist Warehouse operates more than 300 stores across the country and is owned by the Verrocchi and Gance families, led by reclusive businessmen Jack Gance and Mario Verrocchi.

IBISWorld industry analysts estimate the entire chain holds 23% of the Australian pharmacy market at $ 19.5 billion, which would give Chemist Warehouse an estimated total revenue of about 4 to 5 billion dollars.

It is difficult to determine the actual size of the business due to the ownership structure of Mr. Gance and Verrocchi, both retaining individual management positions for nearly 100 Chimist Warehouse stores across the country.

In the year-end report from the directors of the East Yarra Friendly Society, the two directors said they found the results "satisfactory given the recent changes in business operations".

Over the past decade, the pharmacy retail space has seen increased competition from online operators and an increase in discount pharmacies and medical products sold in supermarkets.

The industry is also highly regulated, with the government having strict control over who can operate pharmacies and where to open them.

In August, the company pushed the government to stop "supporting" small retailers of chemists, chief operating officer Mario Tascone, calling for legislative changes that prevent the delivery of drugs from the diet. Pharmaceutical benefits for retirees and prevents the opening of new chemists near existing drugs.

"It is the only protected industry in Australia and in 2019, these rules make no sense. We are the only country in the world to do so," he said.