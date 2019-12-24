Chef Roy Choi on the opening of a food truck with Talib Kweli

Loading...

When Talib Kweli chef Roy Choi (Kogi Truck, Netflix's The Chef Show) asked what it meant to open a food truck, the food truck legend and the mega-star boss didn't miss a beat. He intervened: "It is really important to respect your elders and the generation in front of you, and to really honor the work you have done for the streets."

In the case of Choi and his life in Los Angeles, this was the work of generations of Latinx people who worked taco and burrito across the city. These "loncheras" – and his legacy of Korean cuisine – formed the basis on which Choi could build his empire, Kogi.

Choi then moves on to what he thinks is the next important clue to opening a food cart: the importance of the first bite. "If the first bite in a food truck doesn't work, that's all you have," he says. In short, according to Choi, there is basically no room for error or forgiveness in the highly competitive food truck world. And if anyone on earth knows the advantages and disadvantages of a working (or failed) snack car, it is him.

Chef Choi's last advice for Kweli, Jasmin Leigh and the audience of UPROXX's People's Party is probably the most relevant and sobering for anyone who thinks they can rock the food truck game like a champion. Choi takes time for his third point before deciding: "I think … you don't have to come from the streets … but you have to love the streets."

This seems obvious. But we have to ask ourselves: How many food trucks failed just because the young cooks were not associated with the lifestyle of the streets they chose? Certainly a few. As Choi puts it: "You have to love everything: the smells, the sounds, the mothers and their children, the gangsters, the workers, everyone."

Chef Choi's wise advice should probably be clear to all people to ask themselves before pulling the trigger on their own food truck. Do you respect the culture that food comes from and the one that came before? Will your first bite loosen people's eyelids? And, perhaps most importantly, do you love the streets and the people you meet while serving food?

Gospel from a legend of the game. Check this segment at the mark `15:28 in the video above.

