Cheers, tears, prayers for 2020: a new decade is inaugurated

Party people around the world are saying goodbye to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement and, of course, President Donald Trump.

A glimpse of how the world ushers in 2020:

HONG KONG

Party people and pro-democracy protesters flocked to sites across Hong Kong to usher in 2020.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has softened New Year's celebrations amid protests spanning several months. The protests repeatedly sparked fierce fighting with the police and wreaked havoc on Hong Kong's nightlife and travel.

A fireworks display that traditionally lights up the famous Victoria Harbor has been canceled due to security concerns, while some roads have been closed and gates installed in the nightlife district of Lan Kwai Fong to control the crowds.

RUSSIA

The Russians have started the longest New Year's Eve in the world with fireworks and a message from President Vladimir Putin urging them to work together for the coming year.

Putin made the call in a short speech broadcast on television just before midnight in each of Russia's 11 time zones. The recorded message was followed by an image of the Kremlin clock and the sound of its chimes. State television has broadcast footage of numerous festive fireworks displays in cities in the Far East.

But a holiday tradition was missing in Moscow this year – a picturesque layer of snow. The Russian capital experienced an exceptionally hot December and temperatures in central Moscow as midnight approached were just above freezing.

AUSTRALIA

More than a million people descended on a foggy harbor in and around Sydney before the start of the new year despite the forest fire crisis ravaging New South Wales, the most populated by Australia.

At 9 p.m. the fireworks at iconic Sydney landmarks were briefly delayed due to strong winds, but the revelers clearly enjoyed themselves in a desperately needed tonic for the state.

New South Wales has suffered the brunt of the damage caused by forest fires, which have razed more than 1,000 homes in the country and killed 12 people in the past few months.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand's big cities welcomed the new year with fireworks as the nation seemed happy to have completed a year of challenges, both natural and man-made .

On March 15, a sniper killed 51 people and injured dozens of people in two mosques in the city of Christchurch on the South Island. In December, an eruption of the volcanic white island off the east coast of the North Island killed at least 19 tourists and tour guides.

SAMOA

In Samoa, New Years Eve was darker than usual. As the fireworks broke out at midnight from Mount Vaea, overlooking the capital, Apia, the end of the year was a time of sadness and remembrance.

A measles epidemic in late 2019 left 81 dead, mostly children under the age of 5.

More than 5,600 cases of measles have been recorded in the country, or just under 200,000. With the epidemic now contained, the newspaper Samoa Observer has named its health personnel of the year who fought l & # 39; outbreak.

LONDON

Londoners were heading to the banks of the Thames to scramble to position themselves to watch a spectacular fireworks display launched from the London Eye and barges near the Houses of Parliament.

The familiar chimes of Big Ben's clock tower in London were to ring in the New Year, even though they remained silent for most of 2019 due to extensive restoration work.

To the north, the multi-day Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh started Monday evening with a torchlight parade through the streets of the Scottish capital.

Security was tight in both cities and elsewhere in Britain following a recent extremist attack on the London Bridge that claimed the lives of two people. Police arrested five men suspected of terrorist offenses on Monday, but said the arrests were not linked to the London Bridge bombing or New Years Eve celebrations.

SOUTH AFRICA

Thousands of revelers have gathered in Cape Town's Waterfront to mark the New Year with music, dance and fireworks in front of the city's iconic Table Mountain.

In recent years, residents of the poor Hillbrow neighborhood of Johannesburg have celebrated New Years by throwing furniture, appliances and even refrigerators from the balconies of tall buildings. Police have issued harsh warnings and it seems that the dangerous tradition has declined.

In a grim press release, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that "if our economy has created jobs, these have not been enough to stop the increase in unemployment or the worsening of poverty" .

South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from Uganda, where she was scheduled to perform at a New Year's event. Ugandan police cited visa problems, but Ugandan media reported that it was because she had expressed support for Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine, the most powerful opponent of President Yoweri Museveni.

ROME

Pope Francis delighted tourists and the Romans in Saint Peter's Square Tuesday evening while walking to admire the manger set up for the holidays. Cries of "Pope!" Pope! "And happy New Year! »Sounded as families rushed to catch a glimpse of him or kick their baby out in the hope that he would pat his head or poke his cheeks.

A woman grabbed the pope's hand and pulled him towards her to shake it. Francis, 83, exclaimed and then hit the woman’s hand twice to release his.

During a New Year's Vespers service in St. Peter's Basilica, Francis urged people to practice more solidarity and to "build bridges, not walls". Since becoming pontiff in 2013, Francis has preached the opening – a reform-oriented program that has angered a small but vocal group of ultra-conservatives in the church.

JAPAN People gathered in the temples and shrines of Japan, offering incense with their prayers to celebrate the passing of a year and the first new year of the Reiwa era.

According to the old-fashioned calendar of Japan, linked to the rules of emperors, Reiwa started in May, after emperor Akihito resigned and his son Naruhito became emperor. Although Reiwa is entering its second year with 2020, January 1 still marks Reiwa's first New Year, the most important holiday in Japan.

The stalls of Tokyo's Zojoji Temple sold sweet rice wine, fried noodles and candied apples, as well as small amulets in the shape of a mouse, the animal of the zodiac for 2020. Since the year of the mouse starts the Asian zodiac, it is associated with starting a new one.

Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympics, an event that generates a lot of anticipation for the whole country.

INDONESIA

Tens of thousands of revelers in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta have been drenched in torrential rain while waiting for the New Year's fireworks while others in the country distrusted an active volcano .

Festive events along the coastal areas near Sunda Strait have been mitigated by a possible larger eruption of Anak Krakatau, an island volcano that erupted last year just before Christmas Day, triggering off a tsunami that killed more than 430 people.

The country's volcanology agency has warned locals and tourists to stay 2 kilometers (1.3 miles) from the volcano crater after an eruption on Tuesday that threw ash and debris up to 2,000 meters (6560 feet) in the air.

SOUTH KOREA

Thousands of South Koreans have filled the cold streets of downtown Seoul before a traditional steeple ceremony near the city hall to send an exhausting 2019 highlighted by political scandals, markets 39; decaying employment and ruined diplomacy with North Korea.

Among the dignitaries who rang Bosingak's old bell at midnight were the South Korean Major League baseball pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and Pengsoo, a giant penguin character with a rough voice and brutal personality who became one of the country's biggest television stars in 2019.

GERMANY

Hundreds of thousands of revelers are expected to ring for the New Year outside the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Several German cities, including Munich and Hamburg, have banned private fireworks amid concerns about the danger and environmental impacts of increasingly powerful fireworks. A recent poll by the Forsa research institute found that 59% of Germans would support a ban on private fireworks in city centers, while 37% opposed it.